After a five-inch snowfall overnight, the little dirt road I live on is plowed clean. I keep my steps over to the side where, under the snow, the walking is safer. I tend to stay off the road, slippery from the light traffic that comes along from time to time.
I treasure these walks, going anywhere from 1½ to 2 miles every other day, depending on the temperature. I have no problem walking in weather in the 20s. Anything below that, especially if there is wind, and I pass on getting out.
In addition to fresh air and a bit of exercise, the walks also give me time to think, to reflect, to let my mind wander. Sometimes, I even get inspiration for writing on a number of subjects, but most often it involves writing about the outdoors.
It’s a scenic rural road, in my opinion arguably the prettiest road in Castleton, but I am, of course, prejudiced on this point. The great thing about it is that, just like when I was an avid runner many years ago (a damaged knee that I injured in the paratroopers years earlier finally came back to put an end to jogging), after a short distance, a routine kicks in and you actually forget about moving your legs. They just seem to keep going.
While it would be a stretch to report that I see an abundance of wildlife on these short treks, I have been rewarded with some interesting encounters with animals, great and small, during my walks throughout the past couple of decades.
I came over a little rise one morning and, suddenly, two coyotes came bounding by, not 20 yards from me. They crossed the road in a near-blur and then were gone, just like that.
There was the warmer afternoon, in September, when I spotted a ruffed grouse, just kind of moseying along in the brush to the left of the road. I stopped because one rarely gets this close to a bird as skittish as a grouse. But this one was very strange. He exhibited no fear of a human, walking along, only 15 feet away. What the heck?
Any upland bird hunter who has pursued these “thunderbirds” knows they can spot you, in the woods, 40 or 50 yards away, then burst from cover with an explosive flight. The few times I went forth to hunt these delectable birds were almost always without result. By the time I was capable of lifting the shotgun to respond, they were long gone. Anyway, I walked along with that grouse, often called partridge in these parts, for a good 50 yards, then picked up my pace and left him behind.
Perplexed, I went to Yahoo! and looked up “grouse behavior.” One website, Pennlive.com, explained that this kind of behavior, while rare, is because grouse are “hyper-territorial” and are simply defending their home territories.
Of course, I have spotted deer, wild turkeys, noisy but entertaining ravens, one fox and more.
While I enjoy these walks, I am not getting the kind of exercise that I crave: A greater workout, one that tests the leg muscles and results in a big sweat, is riding the mountain bike anywhere from 15 to 18 miles, every other day from early or mid-April until the opening day of the fall archery deer season. This year, I am even more anxious to climb on that bike because I never pedaled anywhere in 2019, thanks to a massive tear in my left rotator cuff. After surgery last May, I asked the doctor to give me the green light on the bike. He was blunt: “No way,” he said. “Too risky.”
During a recent walk along the dirt road where I live in Castleton, I began to ponder my blessings and my losses. In a span of only a few months, I learned of the deaths of three elderly men, all of whom have had an impact on my life, plus the death of a nephew in Florida.
Life is fleeting.
Still, the blessings are many. I am alive, in good health and active, and always looking ahead. The members of my immediate family are healthy and as happy as they should be.
But the years are passing, as are some loved ones. And I think I can now understand what Andrew Marvell had to say in his 17th-century poem, “To His Coy Mistress.” He wrote: “But at my back I always hear; Time’s winged chariot hurrying near.”
Well, now I am at the 1-mile mark. It’s time to turn around and head back home. There is no chariot behind me. Not now, anyway.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
