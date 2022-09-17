Think about this one fact: How many hunters would have avoided being shot or, worse still, end up dead in the woods if they had taken this one simple step: wearing blaze orange.
We know of the sad stories. Dad shoots and kills his son during turkey season. Brother kills brother during the annual buck season. And now, this latest incident in Huntington on Sept. 10.
According to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, “the victim, James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear.”
Vermont game wardens and State Police responded to the area with medical personnel after a 911 call was placed by a third hunter that morning. Cameron was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, according to the Fish and Wildlife Department.
A news release from Fish and Wildlife said, at the time of the incident, none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange. Studies from long ago reveal wearing a blaze orange hat or, even better, a blaze orange hat and vest, as you make your way through the woods makes it highly unlikely you will be mistaken for any game animal.
I have worn that so-bright orange while hunting in New York and Maine, where blaze orange is the law, and I can state emphatically it in no way makes a hunter any more visible than if he or she was wearing a full suit of camouflage clothing. It is movement, not color, that gives away the hunter, whether the game is bear, turkey or deer. (Turkey hunting, yes, is a bit different; wild turkeys can see a rainbow of colors so my recommendation is to always wear blaze orange clothing while moving through the woods. When seated, while trying to call in a tom or a flock of birds, we always hang our blaze orange hats on a high limb behind us.)
While a host of other states have mandatory blaze orange laws, Vermont lawmakers are so terrified of the “Bubba-crowd” that they cannot bring about a change in regulations that would, without a doubt, save lives. Yes, there have been bills introduced in the Vermont Legislature that would make blaze orange the law but those bills vanished in the haze of ignorance.
Can anyone tell me, with a straight face, why Vermont continues to run its Fish and Wildlife Department as if it existed in the 1950s? Somehow, special interests seem to run rampant over Fish and Wildlife on the issue of blaze orange, just as it does with its unfair, unsound in terms of wildlife biology, spikehorn ban in effect and non-effective since 2005.
But the real problem may be more complicated than I first thought. Maybe the fact that hunters make up quite a small majority of the Vermont population — I think it is around 15%, which is, by the way, far higher than the national average. And yet, the numbers are small enough that it appears any real change in the law is not warranted. Yeah, so what if three or four hunters die in the woods every decade or so, you know?
To its credit, it is a fact that, every year, before the beginning of the hunting seasons, sometime around August or September, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department sends out a press release urging Vermont’s hunters to wear blaze orange. And, to be honest, there are a growing number of hunters here who don at least a blaze orange hat when they get out to hunt. But that, it seems to me, is not enough, especially in light of the fact that people are still being shot, sometimes killed, as they are mistaken for game, in the woods.
I remember talking with one guy, a real outlaw when it came to fish and wildlife laws, who got into a heated debate with me years ago. He made it clear that he never wanted to see his sons have to wear blaze orange in the Vermont woods. You know, it’s about freedom, he told me. No, it is not. It is about common sense.
One morning, I believe it was 2006, I was seated in a ground blind, concealed by cover all around, early in the firearms buck season. It was one of those strange, warmer, November mornings with much fog. Maybe 15 minutes into daylight, I caught movement in a mix of young pines and high brush, about 60 yards away. I did not raise my rifle; I just sat there, perplexed, waiting for my brain to register all that was going on in my vision. Moments later, the image came in clearly: A man, moving ever so slowly, in a haze, dressed in total camouflage, head to toe. What the hell was he thinking?
So, OK, I guess I’ve made my point. The time is long overdue for Vermont to pass a law making it mandatory that hunter orange be worn while hunting in Vermont.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.