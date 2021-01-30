The loss of life is unfathomable. Until December, I didn’t know of one person, anywhere, who had contracted the virus, nevermind died.
Then, it struck close to our hearts. My best friend, closer to me than any of my brothers, lost Marie. And this wasn’t only the wife of my friend of almost 60 years who left us. One of the wonderful aspects of my decades-long friendship with Bob was the sister-like relationship between Marie and my wife.
Bob and I talk on the phone every day now. If ever he needed to hear a voice of the past and the present, it is now.
The news has been very bad for outdoor events this winter, such as the annual fishing derbies that can attract up to 700 people. Already, the Lake Bomoseen Ice Fishing Derby has been canceled.
In a phone interview, Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter listed the many activities and events that have been postponed, because of the killer virus. Fishing derbies, hunting club banquets and Fish & Wildlife’s annual Ice Fishing Festival all fell by the wayside because of the pandemic.
All of these groups and events help to raise money for a variety of charities that go back into the local communities. One of the saddest aspects of all of this, Porter said, is that a good deal of the money raised goes towards Vermont Conservation Camp scholarships for youths who do not have the funding needed to go to camp.
“This is hugely important,” Porter said. “We get 900 to a thousand kids at the camps and half of those kids go on scholarships.”
Children ages 12 to 14 can go to one of two camps, located at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton or at Buck Lake in Woodbury.
Registration for camps this summer is open but specific details about whether the camps will be able to operate and what protocols relating to COVID-19 will be in place, can be found on Fish & Wildlife’s website as they become clear.
“We had to cancel the conservation camps last summer,” Porter said. “We’re hoping to figure out how to operate them this summer. We’re working on it with the health department, trying to figure out how to do this in the safest way. It’s a super important thing, both for our education efforts and for the kids.”
Still, Porter said, with all of the bad COVID-19 news, there was, in his words, “a silver lining to this whole situation.”
“We have seen a huge increase in participation in outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing,” he said. “We lost a lot. We knew we had to do things differently.”
Over the past couple of decades, Vermont and states across the nation have seen a decline in the sale of hunting licenses. It appeared to be a trend that was in a perpetual, downward spiral.
In Vermont hunting license sales, “We’ve been seeing a 1, 2 or 3% decline, year after year,” Porter said.
This past fall saw the sale of hunting licenses in Vermont increase by about 9%, according to Porter.
Meanwhile, Vermonters have turned to fishing in even greater numbers, Porter said. The sale of fishing licenses increased by about 23%, an astounding number that speaks volumes about how so many people, virtually trapped in their homes because of the virus, decided to get outside and discover the many opportunities those of us who have fished here for years had already known about.
“We’re working hard to make sure we understand the reason why people decided to hunt and fish this year and how to keep them engaged in doing it in the future,” he said.
There was even more good news. This year, Fish & Wildlife introduced the Novice Weekend that allowed a newcomer to hunting, 16 years or older, to take part in a deer hunt on the same weekend as the Youth Deer Weekend. An adult, licensed hunter was required to accompany the novice hunter.
“We had the first novice weekend this year,” Porter said. “We expected maybe two or 300 for the hunt. We got 1,100. This is for first-time hunters who have to take the hunter safety course. The same rules apply as for the Youth Weekend. You have to be with a mentor and have permission to hunt on privately owned land.”
Porter said that, while it is clear we all have challenges ahead, Vermonters can use the outdoors to make all of our lives better.
“I think that the pandemic reinforced a lot of the reasons that Vermonters hunt and fish already,” he said. “If you’re looking for a way to be outside and a way to be away from crowds, then hunting and fishing is a way to do that. You can get your own food without relying on the grocery store. And if you’re looking for a way to reconnect with nature and be outside, this is a great way to do that.”
