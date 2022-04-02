This is what was written down in my notes, at the end of the March 23 meeting: “Was this a colossal waste of time?”
Well, yes and no. During the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department deer meeting held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp, the first surprise of the night was the number of people who showed up. I counted 14 in all. That was a shocker. I say that because there was something of an outcry from hunters who took part in the Vermont deer seasons of 2021, and I suspected a sizeable number of those hunters would have shown up to voice their dismay.
It did not happen.
Gone, I suppose, are those days of one deer hunter shouting over another about killing does, about how many bucks are really out there in Vermont. Gone, perhaps, are the times one could hear some yahoo in the crowd boasting he knew more about deer behavior than any deer biologist in the department.
Well, maybe not. On this night, there was one exchange between this guy from Shrewsbury and Nick Fortin, the deer team leader for Fish and Wildlife. The Shrewsbury guy carried on about how there were virtually no deer around his hunting grounds and challenged Fortin about the deer per square mile in that area.
“There’s no way there are 10 deer per square mile in Shrewsbury,” said the guy who apparently had walked every part of those square miles, at least in his imagination.
But give Fortin his due. He didn’t back down and he shot right back: “There are 10 deer per square mile in Shrewsbury.”
A little later on, as the crowd was divided into three tables of discussion, I overheard one yahoo talking about the state mandating “three on a side.” I could hardly believe what I was hearing. What this guy was proposing — are you ready for this? — was elevating the ban on shooting spiked bucks to imposing a ban on any buck with less than “three antler points on a side.” That would probably take the buck kill in November down to perhaps a thousand critters.
I shook my head and moved on to another table where Justin Lindholm was speaking. Lindholm, who served on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board for Rutland County a few years ago and who attended a deer meeting in Barre two nights earlier, told the group it was time to abandon the department’s failed spiked buck ban and to change the rule so spiked bucks could again be shot anywhere in the state.
Later, Lindholm expanded on why he holds that position. “Hunter retention and hunter recruitment is the huge problem for Fish & Wildlife right now,” he said. The 90% of hunters who only hunt the buck season for only two or three weekends a year have been abandoned by the department, according to Lindholm. “They just want to get a buck,” he said.
Another problem, Lindholm said, was the lack of youth at both meetings. “Put those two meetings together, and I saw only one younger hunter,” he said. “You don’t promote hunter retention and recruitment by limiting the bucks that can be shot by hunters,” he said. “For most people out there, shooting a spike horn is a trophy. The Fish and Wildlife Department better wake up.”
The 2021 deer seasons were more than dismal throughout the state and here are the figures: Archery, 4,426, down 28%; Youth, 1,075, down 4%; Novice, 54, down 57%; October muzzleloader, 869, down 55%; Rifle buck, 7,039, about even with 2020; December muzzleloader, 2,396, down 9%.
But let us return to the question of why the turnout at both meetings was so dismal. Maybe the lack of numbers was the end-result of a deer hunting population that has reached the point where, for the thousands and thousands of hunters who could not see a single legal buck in the woods, it was time to give up deer hunting here. “To hell with this; I am done hunting in Vermont.”
How bad was it in the deer woods of 2021? While I have been critical of Fish and Wildlife in general, over the spike horn ban fiasco, I have been particularly hard on Mark Scott, the director of wildlife for the department.
So it was interesting to hear Scott tell those who showed up, while he spoke briefly on the 2021 deer seasons. “It was a tough year,” he said. In my opinion, it was far more than “tough.” It was a disaster.
For what it’s worth, my takeaway from the meeting in Castleton was this: The mess the Fish and Wildlife Department has made since it imposed a ban on shooting spiked bucks, back in 2005, has eroded the confidence of far too many deer hunters. It has also contributed to a steady decline in the number of hunting licenses sold over a 20-year span — from 84,741 in 1999 to 52,486 in 2018 (the last data available). That is a drop of more than 31,000 licenses sold.
This is a crisis in Vermont deer hunting. And as far as the folks at Fish and Wildlife are concerned, well, they just continue to whistle in the dark.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
