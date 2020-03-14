Whitetail deer are as much a part of Vermont as maple syrup and Bernie Sanders. You may love maple syrup but not be a fan of our independent, socialist senator, but he is, nevertheless, a staple of the Green Mountain State.
But who here doesn’t love deer? They bless our woods as they bound off with a grace all of their own, their big white tails waving goodbye, their big eyes light up when we are driving down a dirt road in the dead of night, and they work their way into the imaginations of artists, hunters and everyday folks.
Deer are also phenomenal survivors, having to deal with automobiles, hungry coyotes, domestic dogs running free and, of course, deer hunters.
While outdoor people love to talk about the role hunters play in the balance of deer and deer habitat, their talk is real: Deer will overpopulate anywhere they have the opportunity. Look at New Jersey and its out-of-whack deer populations. Deer run free in suburban communities in the Garden State, browsing on the precious ornamental plants of residents and running into their fast-moving cars.
Here in Vermont, deer have a bigger problem: our winters. While winters during the past two decades or so have been milder than in past years, I can remember one sad afternoon during a spring walk just up the road from my home. I found the remains of a group of deer, maybe 13 or 14, of all ages, bucks and does, laying about in a small group, dead from starvation during a brutal winter back in the early 1980s. One figure that was offered then was an estimate that about half the deer population — perhaps more than 50,000 animals — in Vermont starved during that winter of deep snow and ongoing, bitter cold.
While it is true some people in our state — often, out-of-state transplants who have little or no understanding of our culture — are opposed to all hunting, it is reassuring that, while the number of hunters is declining here and across the nation, the vast majority of Vermonters understand the role of hunters and hunting in this special place called Vermont.
I often run into neighbors on the dirt road where I live or people whom I meet out and about, who do not hunt but will engage with me on the subject of deer and deer hunting in lively conversation. They understand the importance of hunting here, and I can see they have no opposition to what, for me, is a passion that goes beyond all else, after family and faith. Those of us who hunt must keep these good people in our graces. If they ever reach the point where they no longer care about our sport or, worse, become opposed to it, well, you can kiss deer hunting, as we know it, goodbye.
That is why we must always strive to keep our sport clean. That means obeying the laws, never trespassing on private property and watching our behavior around our neighbors. The thing is, we see stories in the press from time to time, about the outlaws — they are not hunters — who break game laws when they can. We must watch for them, we must report them, and we must see to it they are given fines and sentences stiff enough for their crimes. We must do this, if only for the selfish reasons that our sport, our passion for hunting, is not tarnished by the dirtbags among us.
One final thought: If you happen to run into a neighbor who does not support hunting, don’t get into a big argument about their point of view. Listen to them, respectfully, and try to explain, in an intelligent manner, about why hunting is important to both the hunter and the hunted. You probably will not change their mind; but if you base your support for hunting on the facts — that you consume what you kill, that you respect what you kill, that hunting helps to keep deer populations in check, who knows? At least, they might walk away with a different perspective than the one they held before they heard what you had to say.
While we are on the subject of deer, hunters, landowners and any other interested parties will have an opportunity to attend a series of four deer hearings scheduled around Vermont in March.
The hearings, held every year, are run by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. Biologists will provide results of Vermont’s four 2019 deer seasons and offer their comments on prospects for the coming fall deer seasons. In addition, members of the public will get an opportunity to offer their observations and opinions concerning deer and the deer herd.
The four hearings, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., will also bring information to the public about the proposed moose hunt to improve the health of moose in Wildlife Management Unit E in the Northeast Kingdom.
March 19 — Deer and moose at St. Johnsbury Academy, Black Box Theater, 1000 Maine St., St. Johnsbury.
March 23 — Deer and moose at Middlebury Union Middle School, 48 Deerfield Lane, Middlebury.
March 24 — Deer and moose at Williamstown Middle School, 120 Hebert Road, Williamstown.
March 26 — Deer only at Putney Central School, 182 Westminster Road, Putney.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.