OCEAN PARK, Maine — Well, we finally got to fish at our favorite place, this time with my plug-casting rod and reel. It was a bit of a struggle, with the sore hip and all, but we waited until the tide was almost all the way out and, with all the confidence there is, we hurled that big, black plug out beyond the breaking waves and popped that plug, stopping and popping, the rod tip working the action.
But as we were reeling in that first cast, waist-deep in the surf, something didn’t feel right. There was just a slight resistance, almost unnoticeable, but still it was there. After reeling in and the plug came up out of the drink, there it was — a small collection of seaweed wrapped around that single treble hook.
Of course, we cast again and again, hoping that, hey, maybe I just got into a little seaweed, you know? Well, no, that was not the case. Back at shore, I sat in the sand and pondered what to do next. Actually, there was nothing I could do, only to hope that the curse of seaweed might pass in a tide or two. (You know, I have to say something here: I don’t recall, 15 or 20 years ago, encountering the problem of seaweed so often. It seems to me that this problem — and the seaweed can be tiny, slimy stuff or big, nasty globs — has only become serious in the past decade or so.)
With the two big surf rods at the ready back at our beach house, I thought of the next low tide, which would come at about 6:30 the next morning. We will wait and see.
Later that day, after we ate a great meal at a local Mexican restaurant, I rambled along the beach about an hour before nightfall. I spotted only two anglers, down near the brook and stopped to talk with them. Yes, they said, fishing was slow and the only real action, they told me, were a few “schoolie” stripes in the 15- to 18-inch range.
I have no problem with those who like to fish for those small striped bass but my concern is catching and releasing these very small fish. They are fragile and the 5/0 hooks I use can cause severe mouth damage.
Instead, I fish with huge gobs of clam or one-half chunk of a mackerel. This large bait tends to keep the smaller bass busy at nibbling but rarely taking in large amounts of bait.
Some years ago, for a very long time, Maine had only what could be called a ridiculous “slot limit” on bass taken along its coast. That slot limit was one fish, 20 to 26 inches long or one fish, more than 40 inches. Your chances of catching a striper with a length of 40 or more inches were remote. Meanwhile, the prospects of catching and keeping a striper that measured only 20 or 21 inches were discouraging for, after you bothered to filet a fish of this length, the meat you ended up with was, in my opinion, a waste of a valuable resource.
My policy back then was to keep only those bass that measured 24 inches or more and to never kill more than one fish during a week of angling.
The next morning we set out with one surf rod and reel, a small backpack and one sand spike. Low tide was about 90 minutes away and a lazy fog was drifting in. I baited that one rod with a healthy glob of clam and cast out. Way off, across the small tidal stream in Saco, I could make out a solitary angler. I was a little concerned about the lack of fishermen hereabouts because, in years past, I might see half a dozen or more fellow anglers on the beach. Fewer anglers, I suspected, meant that fishing was not good. Meanwhile, I had noticed, the day earlier, not one fishing boat in sight out on Saco Bay.
In any event, we would soon learn if the fish were here and, if so, if the fish were on the feed. As the morning came on, more and more beachcombers passed by, some asking about how the fishing was. “Nothing yet,” I would always say, ever confident about my prospects. And the fact is, one never knows if and when a striper will take your bait. I have fished long hours, even in the dead of night, without a single hit. I have also experienced, on dark nights and on early mornings, hooking and landing as many as seven, eight or nine fish during a single outing. One never knows.
But on this day no fish came a-calling. That is just the way it goes, sometimes. That is how the cookie crumbles. That is why it is called fishing, not catching.
