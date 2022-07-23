MAG_jensenafield_23Jul2022.JPG
A surf fisherman works the waters of Saco Bay, Maine, in the early morning hours of July.

 Photo by Dennis Jensen

OCEAN PARK, Maine — Well, we finally got to fish at our favorite place, this time with my plug-casting rod and reel. It was a bit of a struggle, with the sore hip and all, but we waited until the tide was almost all the way out and, with all the confidence there is, we hurled that big, black plug out beyond the breaking waves and popped that plug, stopping and popping, the rod tip working the action.

But as we were reeling in that first cast, waist-deep in the surf, something didn’t feel right. There was just a slight resistance, almost unnoticeable, but still it was there. After reeling in and the plug came up out of the drink, there it was — a small collection of seaweed wrapped around that single treble hook.

