The snow still covers most of the ground around here. The mornings are cold, just like a February that will not let go. The deer aren’t coming around like they will in June, July and on into the fall. Where did they go? My guess is, they are yarding up in a group of evergreens, waiting, like the rest of us, for the coming of spring.
The birds are hammering the feeder, while the pesky gray squirrels scoop up all that the chickadees scatter below. I have two blocks of suet and seed, secured in a wired container and, almost every day, three species of woodpeckers are feeding on the concoction, hanging from a thick hemlock.
April might come in like a lion and go out like a lamb; but March, it comes in like a hungry lion and, often enough, goes out like a lion still looking for the kill.
What can I expect to get accomplished in March? Good question. There are several hemlock trees that must come down before the flower garden on the back hill comes to life. They will grow in time and, in times of high winds or heavy snow, could come down on the roof of my home. Also, I have three cords of wood, stacked up just below the wood shed (there is no room left to store it there), and what I will do with that remains to be seen.
I guess I’ll take out my new .22 revolver and fire off 15 or 20 rounds. It might be a good idea to bring out the .22 rifle, fixed with a scope, so I can keep that old shooting eye ready for when the time comes. I started practicing with the .22 rifle maybe a decade ago and can confirm that, while it doesn’t have the trigger pull and kick of my trusty Marlin 30-30, the habit of pulling the light rifle up to my shoulder and then quickly finding the target, through the scope, at 50 yards, is a great way to ready for the buck season in November.
Well, you might say, why not just shoot that 30-30 for days on end to get ready? Well, I do just that, right before the season opens. But the price of 30-30 ammunition is nothing close to the cost of .22 ammo.
In my earlier days, I wasn’t much of a guy who liked shooting, be it pistol, the 30-30 or the muzzleloader. My entire approach to shooting was to make absolutely certain that my weapon was operating correctly, and I was good and familiar with the handling of it. But now, I find real pleasure in target practice and, sometimes, my sons join me in the enjoyment of safely handling firearms. I’ve even begun to introduce my grandchildren, when they reach a sensible age, to the joys of firearms.
Because safety is of such a concern, I can tell you this about what I have tried to pass onto my three sons: If you are holding, say, a lever action rifle and you work that lever down to assure anyone that the rifle is, in fact, not loaded and then hand that very firearm to one of my sons, they will do the same, that is check the rifle, just as was previously done, once more. You and your loved ones will always be safer if you hold this truth: All firearms are loaded. When you pick up any gun, even your favorite rifle, stored in a gun safe since last November, always check to see if it is loaded.
But back to March, and this poem I wrote some years ago:
April ain’t the cruelest month
(With apologies to T.S. Eliot)
April ain’t the cruelest month, March
Is. Bleeding, cracked hands from months of chucking
Wood into stove, blazing fire to fight
The cold, here so long, so old.
January, February are understood as winter
(and we go about our wintry ways).
April, though, is hardly cruel, as anglers go
A-trouting, mostly in reverence and not for fish
While May gives up the bugs
Of spring and gobblers strut
Like pimps on 42nd Street.
June, oh June delivers bass
That mean, relentless sunfish, it
Respects no class of angler. In July and
August, we canoe or float
About on boat and barbecue the trout,
The bass, the venison we stored away. September comes
Along, a month of indecision and almost
As meaningful as March.
And then, October
Ah, October, the king of 12, it gives
Us all — trout and bass, turkey and deer
How mere the other months do seem. They pale
To the color of the King of Fall, Mr. October, he
Is called. Then comes November, when men and women
Of rifles comb the woods for deer as
Early winter wakes on Green Mountains.
In December, we huddle before the stove
And muzzle hunt, one last shot at venison, before
Winter closes down the shop of life afield.
But March, cruel March, she comes and goes
With snow and ice on soft-pitched roofs.
She hints of spring, then drops more snows
Than February and she throws in more
Cold and ice than we can take
And to the roof we rake
Until April, sweet, sweet April
Awakens, as if in a dream
Of summer.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
