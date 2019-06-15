Death is always one moment away for most young, wild creatures in springtime.
One can only imagine the ongoing struggles between vulnerable, young wildlife and the parent whose role it is to protect its offspring from any number of predators.
Young turkeys, called poults, are particularly vulnerable. Coyotes, foxes, bobcats, owls, hawks, fishers and more will stalk and kill young turkeys. Until the young birds can fly, at about three weeks, they are wholly dependent on how well their hen mother can protect them.
A hen turkey, going about protecting her brood, will go to great lengths, even expose herself to death at times. On two different occasions, both at around late May, I surprised a hen with very young chicks. And both times, as I drew closer to her clan, she lowered her head and charged at me.
There was another time, while turkey hunting in the spring, when I got to witness a hen doing all that she could to protect her young from two hungry crows. Yes, you can add these very smart, black birds to the long list of critters that prey on turkey poults.
I stopped at the crest of a long back road, with broad, green fields on each side to watch a lone hen, darting this way and that in grass that grew perhaps 12 inches high. One crow was perched maybe 15 feet in a nearby tree, ready to pounce, while a second crow was flying just overhead and around the big bird.
I was perplexed, for all that I could see was that single hen and I knew darn well that no crow is going to dare attack a 10-pound hen. This went on for quite some time; that is until the two crows gave up on their mission and flew off. The hen, unconcerned about the red truck on the road, worked her way uphill. When she finally stepped into the clearing that was the road, I counted 14 poults, hidden by that tall grass and so small they could not be more than a few days old.
On this occasion, what was probably an older hen had managed to keep her brood safe.
While the woods and fields of Vermont are teeming with new life, there are the predators, themselves occupied with keeping their young fed, who have no other choice but to prey on the vulnerable around them. This is the way of life; it has always been that way.
Fawns, born most often from early to mid-June, are extremely vulnerable, primarily from black bears, coyotes and, sadder still, motor vehicles.
A doe with one or two fawns will be tested by predators in a number of ways and critical decisions — where she feeds, where she beds, what trails she takes — can make the difference between life and death for her young.
The fragile balance between life and death plays out, sometimes in graphic measure, every day in the wild.
Even predators must be on guard for larger predators. A coyote will make a quick meal of a kit if momma fox strays too far from her den.
Over the millennia, wild creatures have developed a variety of skills to protect their young, utilizing natural camouflage and stillness, to bravery beyond belief, in order to protect their young.
I was lucky enough to witness the lengths to which a female killdeer will go in order to protect her unborn, a cluster of four eggs. It was during Vermont’s spring turkey season, the time of year when I have witnessed, repeatedly, the battle between the quick and the dead.
Anyway, I was making my way back to my pickup truck one mid-morning in May when, directly in front of me, I happened upon this bird, dragging one wing and letting go with a unique, screeching cry. The female killdeer was attempting to convince me that she had suffered an injury to her wing. I knew at once that her nest had to be near. Killdeer nest on the ground and it wasn’t long before I found her nest — with four gorgeous, mottled, black, brown and off-white eggs.
I pulled my camera from the backpack and began taking photos of her eggs. After four or five shots, I heard an awful shriek. Momma killdeer came winging in, dropped to the ground perhaps 10 feet in front of me and immediately went into her broken wing routine. It was nothing short of amazing.
You could define challenging something more than a hundred times larger than yourself to pure instinct, if you so desire. I think something much larger is going on here. You could call it courage at any cost, even love, the willful desire to make certain, to do what needs to be done, to protect your progeny.
Whatever it is, it is far more powerful than any lame explanation, any mere words, that could come from an old writer who, to this day, yet marvels at the mysteries of the natural world.
