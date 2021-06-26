Aphasia is “an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.” (ASHA). Aphasia does not imply a person has an impairment in intelligence or thinking. Aphasia can be deficits in speaking, understanding or both. Most often, this impacts people who have sustained a stroke but is also common in other injuries to the brain. Approximately 180,000 Americans acquire the disorder each year. However, most people have never heard of it (NAA, 2020). Below are some suggestions to help communicate with a person with aphasia from the National Aphasia Association:
— Make sure you have the person’s attention before you start.
— Minimize or eliminate background noise (TV, radio, other people).
— Keep your own voice at a normal level, unless the person has indicated otherwise.
— Keep communication simple, but adult. Simplify your own sentence structure and reduce your rate of speech. Emphasize key words. Don’t “talk down” to the person with aphasia.
— Give them time to speak. Resist the urge to finish sentences or offer words.
— Communicate with drawings, gestures, writing and facial expressions in addition to speech.
— Confirm you are communicating successfully with “yes” and “no” questions.
— Praise all attempts to speak and downplay any errors. Avoid insisting each word be produced perfectly.
— Engage in normal activities whenever possible. Do not shield people with aphasia from family or ignore them in a group conversation. Rather, try to involve them in family decision-making as much as possible. Keep them informed of events but avoid burdening them with day-to-day details.
— Encourage independence and avoid being overprotective.
The Rutland Regional Medical Center Speech-Language Pathologists have specialized training in assessment and treatment of individuals with aphasia. During the assessment process, SLPs identify strengths and weaknesses in order to best assist in recovery to allow individuals to communicate effectively in whatever context that might be, for example, saying “I love you” to a partner, reading a story to a grandchild or running a business. Therapy is completely individualized based on a person’s area or areas of need. If you or a loved one is struggling with aphasia, consider contacting your physician for a referral for Speech-Language Pathology.
Elizabeth Whitcomb is a Speech-Language Pathologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
