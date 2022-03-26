Take a breath and reset.
It’s just one tool that the first-graders now have in their mindfulness toolbox at Twinfield Union School, a pre-K, K–12 school in Marshfield. The students learned this technique, and many others, from Angie Barger, who joined the school staff at the start of the 2021-22 school year as a mindfulness educator. She has worked for 20 years as a consultant and educator, including at Castleton University, where she teaches other educators how to bring mindfulness curriculum into their own classrooms.
Barger now works with the pre-kindergarten through 10th-grade students at Twinfield to teach them age-appropriate ways to be mindful. Her working definition of mindfulness is paying attention to what is happening right now with kindness and curiosity.
“Then we can extrapolate out from that,” she says of putting mindfulness to work in the classroom.
She joins Twinfield’s first-graders once a week, where the students begin with hearing the sound of a chime. The students, if they choose to participate, since this is all organized around an approach of “challenge by choice,” are asked to raise their hand when the sound ends for them.
Next, the students pass around a talking stick, taking turns sharing and listening, and learning about kindness and gratitude. The class includes 10 to 15 minutes of mindfulness exercises, such as meditation, rhythm work, or the most popular exercise among the elementary students, animal poses.
They might hang their arms down like an elephant and say “I am gentle,” or arch upward like a llama and say “I am curious.” In doing these exercises, says Barger, they’re being present with their body and also learning positive self-talk.
Barger says her aim, for both the students and their teachers who accompany the mindfulness classes, is to give them tools they can take with them, like taking a breath and resetting.
“Science shows, if we can take three breaths, that tells our nervous system we are safe,” says Barger. And that’s a useful tool for reducing stress and anxiety or fending off panic attacks.
When it comes to the middle schoolers, their brains are different, points out Barger. They are wired for social connection and interaction, something that has been sorely lacking for them during the pandemic. “They haven’t even been able to see each other’s faces until last week (when the masks came off),” says Barger.
For these reasons, the middle schoolers do group activities, like Bal-A-Vis-X, which are group exercises that combine balance, auditory and vision activities. One example is a ball toss activity they did recently, where they passed the ball between their own hands twice, then bounced it to their neighbor. As the group got into a steady rhythm, one of the students noticed their heart beat had slowed to match the ball’s rhythm.
The ninth- and tenth-graders, on the other hand, says Barger, like to know the science behind it all, while also learning new ways to manage their stress.
“They are completely on board with learning the tools,” she says. For example, the high schoolers recently had to do a public speaking exercise for another class, and Barger worked with them to learn different skills to use when they’re feeling nervous.
Twinfield isn’t the only school adding mindfulness curriculum. Increasingly across the country, schools are adding spaces like calm rooms, or bringing in learning opportunities in the areas of mediation, yoga, and music or art therapy, all in an effort to boost emotional intelligence and reduce stress and anxiety for students and teachers.
Just down the road from Twinfield, at Spaulding High School in Barre, educator Saul Gresser is teaching meditation and other mindfulness practices to high school students. The staff and administrators are fully behind him, but he says the students are often skeptical at first. So it’s been a slow and steady on ramp, which is fine with him.
It’s paying off, too. “I get a lot of unsolicited positive responses at the end of courses. Students say, ‘I didn’t want to take this, but I ended up finding it really helpful.’”
Gresser teaches a class called “What Your Mind Needs,” and also brings mindfulness exercises into the curriculum in the physical education and life skills courses at the school. It has been a community effort to bring mindfulness into the school, with a grant from the National Education Association (NEA), materials donated by Walmart in Berlin and Country Floors in Marshfield, and students helping set up materials and space for learning about mindfulness.
That community, of course, includes the educators themselves, and they also benefit from learning about mindfulness. The elementary school teachers at Twinfield, for example, attend the mindfulness classes with their students and learn the same tools. Barger also offers mindfulness sessions for the educators, alone.
Meaghan Morgan-Puglisi, a former educator with Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union and a current fellow with Vermont’s chapter of NEA, organizes workshops specifically for educators to learn mindfulness techniques. In monthly sessions, she helps teachers, support staff and school administrators learn to cope with their feelings, savor the little moments, build supportive social networks, be present, and do “a lot of journaling” and reflecting, she explains.
Morgan-Puglisi has noticed students and teachers are struggling more during this pandemic year than they did in the previous year, and this support feels especially important now.
“It’s an indication to us that, OK, we need to do this work,” she says of bringing mindfulness practices to students and educators.
In the end, as Morgan-Puglisi, Barger and Gresser all expressed, it’s about supporting the students, by giving them and their educators direct access to a full mindfulness toolbox.
Back at Twinfield, not only does Barger personally see the work paying off for students and educators, she says she frequently hears the kids say, “We love mindfulness.”
Visit www.twinfieldmindfulness.net for more information on Twinfield Union Schools mindfulness program, including resources for parents and community members. Visit the “Conferences, Workshops and Courses” section of their website at www.vtnea.org for details or to register for workshops with Vermont NEA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.