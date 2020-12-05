New Hampshire-based naturalist and jeweler Lucy Golden leads a fairly solitary lifestyle as it is. Her jewelry studio, where she makes pieces inspired by her beloved moths and caterpillars, is in a warm sunroom attached to her house; her house, which is actually an old cottage where Robert Frost is rumored to have written “The Road Not Taken,” sits on a 350-acre conserved farmstead.
“I’m looking at snow-covered Lafayette right now,” she says by phone of her serene setting. Serene yes, but isolated.
In a normal year, she would connect with people by attending artisan markets in New Hampshire and broader New England, like the Craftsmen Fair, a nine-day event held every year in Sunapee.
“Being out there” at events like that one is “part of my existence,” she says. The loss of connecting her art with people in-person is certainly one of the effects she’s feeling of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, she explains. And then there are the financial impacts.
“There was a pivotal weekend in March when I had 15 events cancelled,” she said of artisan markets, sales and events cancelled when her state shut down to curb the spread of the virus. Historically, about 50% of her income came from in-person artist events; as much as 10 to 15% of her annual sales would come from just the one nine-day event in Sunapee. And, although that event did go online this year, it wasn’t the same.
“But I’m not complaining,” she points out. “Because, at the same time, going online was in everybody’s future, it kicked me into high gear. It’s made me take my website more seriously, and think about what I want to present to people and say.”
Now, she’s one of 80 artists participating in the Moretown Artisans’ Sale, an annual sale of Vermont-made art, crafts and products, which was taken online this year by creative powerhouse and event planner Meg Schultz, owner of Meg’s Events.
“We were the first industry to get shut down because of COVID-19,” Schultz says of planning events like weddings, festivals, concerts and artisan sales. “And we’ll be the last industry to come back to full scale.” When the state shut down, she pulled the plug on all of her events pretty quickly.
Then, Schultz was buying a gift for her sister online recently, and she asked herself, “Wouldn’t it be great if I could shop locally online?” She took that idea and ran with it, pivoting the Moretown Artisans’ Sale to an online model – and the response from the artist and maker community has been tremendous.
She drew on the one computer coding class she took in the ‘90s to build a website with a simple presentation – “a directory more than anything else,” she describes – that gives holiday shoppers a way to shop locally and safely, while also giving online exposure to artists and makers who could really use the business right now.
Moretown-based herbalist Allison Dellner, who is participating in the sale this year, had already prepared to leave her “bills-paying job” as a manager at a local cannabis dispensary, for something more creatively aligned with her interests when COVID-19 came along. “I made the decision in February to give my notice, and the plan was I’d hang out with my daughter for the summer and then find something part time in the fall. But obviously that changed,” she explained of her plans.
She had always done “her herb thing” on the side, offering herbal products and consultations as a clinical herbalist through her business Wild Sings the Bird. This year, she adapted by using a community-supported model for her apothecary business: she sold shares and in exchange, members would receive weekly products to support their health and well-being. With the pandemic in mind, she began offering “Build Your Medicine Chest” shares, with elderberry syrup, mushroom chai, and basic cold and flu remedies.
She had always attended the Moretown Artisans’ Sale as a patron, but when she saw the opportunity to be involved as a participant, she went for it. She never intended to depend on her herbalism to pay the bills, and while it doesn’t really support her yet, she is hoping that it can someday. Her weekly share model grew over this year from three members in the first round, to five members, and then 12 most recently, a level where she “felt pretty supported.”
As for the online Moretown Artisans’ Sale, she says “being on there has helped people to see me. I didn’t have a website before, all of my sales were word-of-mouth, and now I can see I’m getting traffic from Burlington even, and that’s new for me.”
Exposure is an added benefit for many of the participating artists – although, for August Burns, a contemporary figure and portrait artist working out of her studio in Middlesex, exposure comes also from the official portrait she was commissioned to paint of former-Gov. Peter Shumlin. She was one of 14 women selected to paint Vermont’s 81 portraits of governors over the years.
“The online opportunity is unique for me as a painter, I don’t typically go to holiday sales,” she says, mostly because selling commissioned portraits is challenging in that setting. But this year, she is selling three prints in the Moretown Artisans’ Sale, and “this really allowed me to put it out to the community and let them know I’m here.” The profits from her sales are going to support organizations doing social justice and climate work.
Burns says moving online is something artists are doing in a variety of ways during the pandemic, from building websites to market their productions, to joining live online painting classes or communities of artists practicing all around the country. “Now I can paint online with a group of painters from Austin, Texas, or in New York City,” she says. While something is lost in connecting with artists online, she points out something is also gained.
“For rural artists,” she says, “COVID-19 has created more opportunities, like online teaching. You can have an unlimited amount of online students. And you don’t have expenses like travel, and it’s more affordable for them.”
Many of the artists participating in the online sale this year had been meaning to go online anyway, but hadn’t prioritized the move yet. When Schultz came up with the plan to take the artisans’ sale online, she surveyed shoppers and artists alike. Shoppers, she found, wanted to find locally-made products online, but didn’t know how. And artists were very interested in selling online, even though many of them didn’t yet have websites. She discovered there was a need for this, on both ends of the transaction.
“I went from 25 artists interested in participating to 80 signed up right now,” Schultz said. “That tells a lot about how artists are faring.”
Back in New Hampshire, Golden is choosing to see the ways the pandemic forced her to evolve her business. “Once we find our footing in all of this, there’s going to be a lot of growth that comes out of it, and that’s something we can all keep in sight.”
To shop the online sale, visit moretownartisan.com/. See Lucy Golden’s work at www.lucygoldenjewelry.com, Allison Dellner and Wild Sings the Bird at www.wildsingsthebird.com/, and August Burns at www.augustburns.com.
