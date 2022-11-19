20221119_bta_local Thanksgiving
Lila Humphries-LePage and her partner, Cam Cahill, harvest kale this week in preparation for Saturday’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Montpelier High School.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

There is no better time than Thanksgiving to celebrate the local harvest, and perhaps no better place than Vermont to feature locally-grown goods on the Thanksgiving table.

Take Vermont Cranberry Co. in Fletcher, for example: They are the state’s first and only cranberry grower, and their cranberries can be ordered on their website or found at local cooperatives and markets, including Burlington Farmers Market. Owner Bob Lesnikoski runs what is called a “dry pick” operation, in which the fruits are harvested with a walk-behind cranberry picker. And, says the owner, he sells out of berries every year.

