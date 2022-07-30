MAG_Ice cream 3.jpeg

Traditional ice-cream vehicles, like the Crown Ice Cream truck owned and operated by Adam King, of Plainfield, bring joy to neighborhood kids and nostalgia to their parents.

 Photo by Greg Hooker

Many years had passed since I last saw an ice-cream truck, but the telltale melodic soundtrack coming up from Terrace Street in Montpelier was unmistakable. As it turned onto Ledgewood and came into view, playing Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” as its siren call to the neighborhood kids, the truck pulled to a stop with Adam King, of Plainfield, behind the wheel. It might well have been a scene from “Back to the Future,” I thought.

Ice-cream trucks have long been a part of American culture, evolving with the times. The Good Humor man was the king of the hill in the mid-20th century before the company decided in the 1970s to focus on grocery sales. Today, most operators of ice-cream trucks, like King, are independent.

