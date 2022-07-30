MAG_LoonMotherAndBaby.jpeg
A loon mother feeds her chick on Chittenden Reservoir.

 Photo by Steve Costello

After more than 25 years of watching and photographing loons at Chittenden Reservoir, and a recent encounter with a mother and baby loon I could never have imagined, I think I just might now have seen it all.

When I started paddling the reservoir back in 1997, wildlife and solitude were often disturbed by jet skis and power boats, and the fearful tremolos of loons were common. After the Vermont Water Resources Board limited boat speeds on the reservoir to 5 mph two decades ago next month, paddlers largely supplanted motor boats, and loons, bald eagles and other wildlife became dramatically more common — and the loons seemingly more relaxed.

