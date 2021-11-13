Did you know Rutland Regional Medical Center employees participate in research aimed to improve the health of the community? To support this activity, Rutland Regional developed the Institutional Review Board (IRB) in 2002.
The group’s purpose is to protect individuals who participate in a research study. The group reviews all proposed research studies and assesses how well the research participants’ physical and emotional well-being are protected. The group also verifies the participants’ information will remain confidential. Finally, the group determines whether the researcher possesses the qualifications to perform the research and that no conflicts of interest exist. Once the board reviews all this information, they make the decision to either support the research or not.
Various members make up the board. Membership includes those who possess knowledge of health care, the research process and legal issues. Additionally, members representing the community sit on the board. Our valued community members who sit on the board provide insight and recommendations during the study review.
The board meets as needed either in-person or virtually. At the meetings, the group reviews a proposed study, researcher qualifications, and determines whether to support that research study. Their input can also include rewording consent forms so that a lay person can better understand what is being presented.
All board members complete training related to the research review process initially and continue to review and refresh their training on a routine basis. The training covers the topics of protecting human subjects, the responsible conduct of the research, and managing conflicts of interest.
Over the years, various research studies have provided direction for patient care. For instance, the Foley Cancer Center, in partnership with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the National Cancer Institute, have studied the use of specific medications to treat cancer. Other studies have involved successfully treating patients diagnosed with specific psychiatric disorders.
With the continued focus on improving our community’s health, important research supported by Rutland Regional Medical Center and by the IRB continues. Community involvement is vitally important so, if you or someone you know is interested in participating on the review board, reach out to Carole “Gert” Mayes, board coordinator at cmayes@rrmc.org or (802) 747-1711.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Carole “Gert” Mayes, clinical educator at the Training & Education Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
