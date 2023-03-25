The recently celebrated Lunar New Year is the “Year of the Water Rabbit,” though in Eastern culture, it is not just any rabbit. One diagnostic method acupuncture and Eastern medicine uses to describe the phenomena of health and disease of the body, what is known as Five Element Theory. Things can be described as tending to have the characteristics of the natural archetypes of wood, fire, earth, metal or water, and it so happens this year is a “Water Rabbit” year. “Water” means “Kidneys,” and “Kidneys” means “Bones,” especially the bones and associated structures of the low back where our kidney organs are located.

An oft-cited proverb in physical medicine circles when describing how to maintain good health is “running water never goes stale.” It is helpful to apply this line of thinking to our spine and our low back; the more flexible our spine is, the younger and healthier we actually are. And during the past several years, people are understanding the importance of maintaining our ‘core’ or developing ‘core strength’ whether at the gym, or in a yoga, Pilates, or qi gong class, and it’s the strength, flexibility and health of the muscles, tendons, ligaments and bones in the low back that they are describing. Increasingly, modern research and health care practitioners are even using a person’s overall flexibility as a fairly good indicator of their overall general health — if we can touch our toes, we are doing pretty good. But with modern life, there is a tendency to find ourselves ever more stationary — working long hours at the computer, driving instead of walking, accidental all-day Netflix marathons, and our bodies and our backs especially tend to not enjoy the consistent, necessary movement needed to maintain flexibility and general health. In short, we can go ‘stale.’

