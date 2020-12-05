While the holidays can be a joyous time for many families, they can be challenging for families affected by Alzheimer’s. The current COVID-19 crisis is adding even more complexities that can feel overwhelming for many families, including the 13,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s in Vermont and the 30,000 caregivers providing support. While Alzheimer’s and dementia does not increase the risk of COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia, might increase risk.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated celebrating the holidays virtually or with members of your own household is the safest way to spend the holidays, and many local communities and residential care facilities have placed restrictions on in-person gatherings and visitation. With some advanced planning, many holiday traditions can be adapted so the entire family, including loved ones with dementia, can still experience joy and a sense of togetherness.
To help families navigate these challenges and provide a meaningful and enjoyable holiday season, the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter is offering tips to help families plan appropriately for virtual celebrations.
Planning for virtual holiday celebrations
Start right away to create an enjoyable and meaningful holiday season by using technology and Zoom/Facebook offerings to bring the family together. Find out the current device being used by the person with the disease and their caregiver. It may be necessary for the family to consider purchasing a new, updated device to make viewing and participating in virtual activities more enjoyable. Identify one or two family members who can serve as point people to coordinate the details and logistics of the various virtual offerings.
Communicate about holiday plans and involve the loved one with dementia in as much planning as possible and as appropriate to the stage of dementia. If the person has early-stage dementia, inform them of changes early and repeat as necessary to help them adjust. If the person is in the middle to late stages, it may be more appropriate to address new plans as they happen to avoid unnecessary confusion and stress. Keep in mind that for someone with advanced dementia, it is not necessary to talk about the pandemic. Instead, simply remind them there is a flu bug going around. Therefore, masks will be worn, or some visitors will not be coming as in previous years.
Communication tips for video visits and telephone calls
Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia have a significant impact on communication abilities depending on the stage of the disease. Unfortunately, the face-to-face communication that usually works best for people with dementia will likely be limited, or perhaps impossible, this holiday season. To help improve the experience of phone calls and video visits for you and your loved one, consider the number of people involved in the phone call or visit. If doing a group visit, have only one person speak at a time. Make sure to introduce yourself. Your loved one may not recognize your voice, or you might look different over video. Speak slowly and give plenty of time for a response, ask one question at a time, and let your loved one guide the conversation. Pay close attention to your loved one’s body language and response, and adapt accordingly.
Celebrate while physically distancing
Identify some contactless options for celebrating the holidays that will be meaningful and engaging for your loved one depending on his or her interests and abilities. Whatever you plan for your holiday, keep it simple and focus on the enjoyment of your loved one. You can encourage family and friends to mail cards or photos, consider a drive-by parade, or send a package of nostalgic holiday items. Other ideas include scheduling a virtual baking session with your loved one.
Make the holidays meaningful for a loved one in a long-term care community.
Consult CDC guidelines and talk to facility staff about visitation policies. Talk to facility staff about available support and equipment for video visits. Inquire about the community’s plans for the holiday season, such as festive activities and decorations. Ask if presents or food items can be sent to residents. Find out whether there are audio-visual capabilities in your loved one’s room or whether they have access to community equipment, then consider sending them a mobile tablet and/or small CD player and also holiday song lists or classic movies.
Visit alz.org to read more about navigating the holidays this year. The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900) is available all day, every day, for any questions or concerns that families might have.
