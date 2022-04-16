Vermont is about to enter its second, lesser-known foliage season. I’m not sure whether anyone else calls it that other than me, but surely others have noticed the way the hillsides change color in the spring.
It seems to happen overnight. All of a sudden, I’ll be out on my daily walk, or driving along, or looking out a window, and I’ll see it: The hills are aglow with various hues of green, from light yellow-green to darker shades. It’s not a full color moment, like the fall foliage season, it’s more subtle, like a light wash of watercolor paint over the tops of the bare trees. It’s faint, and you have to be noticing to see it.
This spring foliage season starts right around the time I begin looking for the first signs of trout lilies, trilliums and spring beauties. And the sight brings me to the same happy thought each year: I can’t believe it’s really happening, again.
Down in the valleys, and down on the ground, there is another shade of green that marks the season for me: The deep, vibrant green of overwintered spinach and salad greens. They’re popping out of the ground, and onto the shelves of local grocery stores. I just scored my first bag of leafy spring spinach from Littlewood Farm, which is in Plainfield, at the Hunger Mountain Coop in Montpelier. I’ve been serving it up in salads, mixed into smoothies, on a veggie pizza, and just wilted with some butter. These green goodies always show up at exactly the time my body begins craving something crisp and fresh.
Spring greens are in full swing at Ananda Gardens too, on the hillside above Wrightsville Reservoir and just outside of Montpelier, where four greenhouses are brimming with new growth. Their spring salad mix includes spinach, arugula, mizuna, kale, tokio bekana, mustard and tot soy. The family operation, run by husband-and-wife team Patrick Sullivan and Melissa Oliva, includes an expansive microgreens production as well, with radish and broccoli greens currently on the menu.
“Our specialty is growing greens,” says Oliva in a lovely Latina accent. She is a chef and health coach, while her husband, Sullivan, manages the farm operation. But, says Oliva, it really is a family affair that includes their two young children.
The pair is passionate about salad greens, says Oliva, and they operate their farm as a CSA, with both on-farm and delivery options for share customers. Says Oliva, they like to provide their CSA customers with diverse mixes that feature combinations of everything they grow.
“I want people to get different colors, textures, flavors,” she says, while tending to her children.
The farm is open on Thursdays and Fridays for CSA customers to pick up their weekly shares. The farm is open to families, including four-legged members on leashes and under close supervision. The goal, explains their website, is to provide the opportunity for deeper connection to the land and people who grow the food.
When it comes to eating salad, Oliva has no shortage of delicious-sounding ideas.
“Our favorite salad,” she divulges, “uses our other crops of the season which are the roots.” She takes carrots and beets and shreds them, then mixes them into the salad greens.
Next, she uses her “secret Latino salad recipe,” an onion salad: The onions are cut very finely, using a feather-style cut, Oliva explains, and then the slices are rinsed three times in very cold water to remove the strong taste. What’s left behind is the crunchy sweetness of the onion, without the stinging pungency.
Next, Oliva adds fresh-squeezed lemon and cilantro, which they also grow at the farm, on top of the onion. In Mexico, she explains, some people would add vinegar and sugar to this, although she blends this tradition with a twist from her current home, using Vermont maple syrup instead.
Interestingly, Oliva does not use oil on her salad, though this is common practice in almost every recipe I see as I flip through my own cookbooks. It’s mostly a personal dietary choice for Oliva, but she also notices it has improved her salad recipes.
“When you don’t use oil,” says Oliva, “your greens don’t get soggy, they stay light and crispy.”
For dressing, she prefers local apple cider vinegar and maple syrup mixed together, or for a different flavor profile, she uses soy sauce or tamari. Another favorite, and my stomach started rumbling with hunger pangs as she told me about it, is to dress salads with coconut aminos and a sprinkle of nutritional yeast on top.
I’ve always believed our cravings for something green at this time of year are biological, matched with our cultural traditions of emerging from our winter dens with hope and hunger. The older generations of my family couldn’t wait to get the first dandelion greens onto their plates and into their stomachs, for example, and they added calories by cooking the greens in animal fat or by adding dressings, usually with oil.
Now, with my own family, we forage for spring greens in the woods around our home, looking for fiddleheads and ramps. I am very certain about what I’m looking for, and so this has become a safe and favorite way to celebrate spring’s greens. (And this is my annual warning — know what you’re picking, because local people end up hospitalized every year from eating the wrong plants.)
For those who want to skip the foraging, a local farm is a great option for finding something green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.