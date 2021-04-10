Are you ready to move beyond conversations about recycling and reusable shopping bags? So were the makers of a new zine, called “The Future Is Now.”
The zine, which is another name for a small-batch, do-it-yourself, magazine-like publication, features the stories of the actions taken by people in Vermont to reduce their impact on the planet. These include stories from people like Lissa Schneckenburger, a professional musician living in Brattleboro, whose family recently took the Zero-Waste Challenge.
“All of these things came together,” says Schneckenburger about what sparked the idea to take the challenge, “and it all just got me thinking, it got the wheels turning.”
She had been an environmental activist for many years, with the topic often integrating into her band’s own music and approach to touring. So she was already open to the idea of a zero-waste challenge, in which participants aim to produce no garbage for a specified amount of time, when she heard several podcasts about waste and recycling.
“It got me curious,” says Schneckenburger. “What is recycling like in our area of Vermont? What happens to our waste?”
Her family, which includes her husband and their 11-year-old son, set out to see if they could make some changes to their lifestyle that would eliminate any trash from their household. They wrote about their experience in a blog post on the 350VT website, and that post became an article in a recent edition of “The Future Is Now,” released March 23.
While the family set out to eliminate all of their waste, they did end up producing a very small amount of trash after two weeks. The biggest surprises were gifts from well-meaning friends, like goodies wrapped in Saran Wrap, or giveaways like a baggie of toothbrushes and stickers that came from school.
“All these tiny little things that you don’t really notice flow into your house,” she says. “When you’re trying not to put anything in your trash can, you become hyper aware.”
Packaging, says Schneckenburger, was another eye-opener, and her family found themselves making decisions in the store that included paying more attention to the trash that comes with any purchase, in the form of packaging.
“I developed a completely different awareness of it,” she says. And while Schneckenburger says she’s good at doing things like bringing reusable containers to restaurants or the bulk section of her grocery store, the pandemic made those things harder to do.
The family’s story is just one of many snapshots of families reducing their impact on the natural world. The zine includes stories of a family that gets around by bicycle, another family that grows their own food, and another who lives in an all-natural house they built themselves, powered by solar and wind. The stories in this edition include people of color reclaiming outdoor spaces, learning from Indigenous wisdom and challenging the idea humans are separate from the natural world.
“’The Future Is Now’ looks far beyond the tired motifs of recycling and reusable cloth bags,” reads a recent news release from 350VT, a Vermont climate-justice group. The zine contributors are all members of Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action, which is a project of 350VT. “As the zine shows,” continues the news release, “this is not some utopian fantasy future — it is happening right now, right here in Vermont.”
Abby Mnookin says Mother Up! is a project all about providing space for families in the climate movement. Mnookin’s own organizing around environmental justice initiatives was very connected to her parenting, and led to her role as coordinator with the project, where she continues to find ways to connect parents and families to climate justice work. Like many things, that got a lot harder to do during the pandemic.
“So much of our work is typically in person, on the street, or at the State House,” says Mnookin. With the onset of COVID-19, she shifted her organizing to online platforms, like Zoom, but found something was lacking. She looked for ways to help families connect on a more personal level, and landed on creating “The Future Is Now.”
Two earlier zines focused on the connection between COVID-19 and climate, because Mnookin was flooded with submissions on the topic from Mother Up! members and other activists. The latest edition of the zine, released last month, turned the focus to Mother Up! and the families making climate-minded changes in their own homes and lives.
Mnookin acknowledges there is a noticeable lack of stories by people of color and partly, she says, that is because, while parenting during a pandemic is isolating and hard, parenting during a “pandemic of injustice” is even harder. Going forward, the zine organizers, which is an entirely volunteer group of editors and designers, hope to find ways to bring in a diversity of voices. Still, one story in the current edition focuses on the inherent lack of connection to land experienced by low-income Vermonters, for whom not owning their own land makes it difficult, or impossible, to take actions like composting or gardening.
Overall, Mnookin says the new zine has enjoyed a warm reception. And she hopes an important message comes through: “While the zine does focus on individual families and stories, and on individual changes and lifestyles, it all goes hand-in-hand with fostering the big systemic changes that are really transformative.”
As for the role of the new zine, Schneckenburger points to the importance of communicating, and of sharing our stories, so they might inspire others to think about their own lifestyles and actions. Plus, as she describes in her story in the zine, taking actions like writing letters to business leaders and legislators can lead to policy changes.
“The communication piece is the most important,” she says. “It leads to a bigger impact.”
