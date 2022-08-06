There isn’t anything much better to do on a hot summer day than hit the water in a boat. Whether you’re cruising the lake in a motorized boat, getting in a core workout on your stand-up paddle board, or finding quiet spots in your canoe or kayak, the lakes and ponds of Vermont offer something for everyone. And while relaxation might be your primary goal, safety should be a top priority as well, say Vermont’s boater safety experts.
Jenna Reed is a game warden sergeant and a boating education and law enforcement coordinator with Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Her group works in collaboration with Vermont State Police to provide boater safety education and enforcement.
Reed says she has noticed more people on the water in recent years, and while that increased use hasn’t resulted in increased safety infractions or violations on the water, it has led to more inquiries about safety.
“There’s more people out and about, enjoying the great outdoors, which is fantastic,” says Reed. Reed says there also has been an influx of calls from boaters asking, What do I need to be safe? It’s an important question, points out Reed, because boater safety affects everyone, including the boater, but also their passengers, other nearby boaters, swimmers, anglers and everyone else enjoying the water.
To answer this question, Reed points boaters to the Vermont Boater Safety Handbook, which is available online. She also suggests in-person boater safety courses. The next in-person course is coming up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 20-22 at Apple Island Marina in South Hero. Younger boaters, meaning those born after Jan. 1, 1974, who will operate motorized vessels, are required by Vermont law to pass a boater education safety course and carry a boater education card onboard. And, says Reed, boaters are always welcome to call the Vermont dispatch center at 802-878-7111; tell the operator you have a boating question and the operator will pass you along to either Reed or someone at VSP’s Marine Division.
In general, says Reed, “the biggest thing is knowing what safety equipment you should have with you.” Life jackets are a great example: “It’s one of those things people always hear, ‘You need to have one,’ but people still don’t have them or don’t have the right size.”
Stand-up paddle boarders, in particular, Reed finds, tend not to have life jackets with them. As with canoers and kayakers, they should at least have one with them and better yet, wear it, says Reed.
Officers like Reed operate at their own discretion when it comes to ticketing or giving verbal or written warnings. “It depends on the violation and the severity of the offense,” says Reed. In cases where the boater simply didn’t know about laws and requirements, education is key.
One thing Reed has seen more complaints about is what is known as the 200-foot rule, and it has enforcement officers like Reed writing a lot more tickets and warnings these days. This rule says any boat creating a wake must stay at least 200 feet away from other boats, docks, kayaks and canoes, and the shoreline. That’s because the wake, or waves, created by the boat can easily knock over a person standing in another boat, or swamp a kayak, and the waves damage the shoreline by causing erosion.
In addition to knowing the rules, says Reed, and carrying a life jacket, boaters should carry a whistle in case they get stranded and should, in general, practice good etiquette.
VSP Marine Division recently shared a news release with the following boating safety tips and recommendations:
— Know your boating and swimming ability. Water conditions can change quickly and, at times, without notice. It’s important to ensure you’re not getting into a situation in which you’ll overexert your ability as a swimmer or overextend your navigation skills.
— Personal flotation devices (PFDs) are vital. You should have a personal flotation device (PFD) for everyone aboard your boat — and anyone younger than age 12 must wear the PFD at all times. Ensure the devices are in good shape before you leave shore. Make sure they fit and that people on your boat know how to use them.
— Alcohol and boating don’t mix. It’s illegal to operate a boat while under the influence. According to the Lake Champlain Committee, as many as 80% of all boating accidents involve alcohol. Impairment can affect your ability to swim as well.
— Take a boating safety course. In Vermont, they’re required for everyone born after Jan. 1, 1974.
— Know the proper procedures and requirements for making a distress call, the right-of-way rules on the water, and the types of lights your boat must have.
— File a “float plan” — a copy of your anticipated itinerary — with a friend or family member on land, and keep that person updated on any changes along your journey.
— Check the weather forecast before you go, and know what you will do in case of sudden inclement weather. Warm, sunny days are ideal for boating, but you can’t always predict when a storm will roll in. Varying gusts of wind and choppy water are signs of an approaching storm.
