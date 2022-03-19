Buying the right piece of gear can open the door to new adventures. But what if you made that gear yourself? All you need, say those who are making their own gear, is an idea or pattern, materials, and the know-how.
“It’s not that hard,” says John Campbell, who owns Alpine Luddites, a company based in the Northeast Kingdom that crafts custom backpacks and bikepacking bags, all made to order.
Campbell began making his own gear when he was in high school during the late 1980s. He started rock climbing pretty seriously in his late teens, but there wasn’t a lot of good clothing and gear available at the time, so he learned to make his own. He went on to be an outdoor guide and worked in the outdoor industry for decades, including in France, New Zealand, Alaska, Montana and, most recently, Colorado, before moving back to Vermont with his family.
The materials, Campbell says, are available to everyone. Fabric and parts, even kits in some cases, are available to buy and anyone can do it.
“It wasn’t that long ago that our mothers made all of our clothes,” he points out. Campbell says that all people need, aside from the materials, is a little confidence and skill.
With this in mind, Campbell is joining up with Josh Bossin, a fellow outdoor guide and a professor at Sterling College, to offer a new summer continuing education course, which is open to anyone to attend, that teaches participants to sew their own backpack and repair their own gear.
Bossin began sewing his own ice climbing gear while he was working as a guide. He started on his grandmother’s old sewing machine, but quickly learned he needed something better able to handle the thicker fabrics.
As a guide, Bossin worked with people who were learning to ice climb in their bulky and expensive ski or snowboard pants, and yet they were kicking into the ice with crampons that were catching their baggy pants and tearing holes in them. He tried using gaiters to help, but these were awkward to manage with cold hands, weren’t one-size-fits-all, and the thin material ripped easily. So, he designed a sort of chap, or over-pant, that is one size and made of tough, impenetrable material. He went on to patent the design and sell about 60 pairs to other guides, and he kept a few pairs for Sterling College.
“A fun thing I can’t shut off is design,” says Bossin. He likes the problem-solving aspect of designing a new piece of gear or fixing something old.
“You start to have a critical eye and ask, why does this stuff fail?”
In the hands-on course he is teaching with Campbell, students can bring their own gear that is in need of repair, and Bossin will also reach out to the surrounding community to find pieces that need repairing. He says they will make sure there are enough multiples of each kind of project so that all students can have a chance at repairing zippers, for example.
The course is being held at the end of May, and one of the goals, according to a recent press release, is to disrupt the “take-make-waste dynamics of consumer culture by providing nature-loving outdoor enthusiasts with skills to extend the useful life of their gear.” During the workshop, participants will learn skills such as hand and machine sewing, field repair techniques, pattern design, material selection, and gear production.
“It is geared towards the thrifty make-doer,” continues the press release.
Having moved back to Vermont just before the pandemic, after living in numerous other locations around the world, Campbell says he was reminded that, here, people are used to making do with what they have and making their own stuff.
“It’s just what you do here,” he says.
“The class is to teach people that making, modifying, and repairing your own gear and clothes is totally accessible. It just takes an understanding of how gear is put together, what materials to use and some time learning by doing,” says Campbell.
Adam Hudson, of Burlington, is enrolled in the upcoming course. “It dovetails with my personal interest in self-sufficiency, in making do with what you have,” he says.
Hudson has sewn his kids’ Halloween costumes and once made an Adirondack pack basket, but this will be his first real foray into sewing a piece of gear. And, while he acknowledges that making packs is not necessarily something he will continue to do, he is hoping the techniques he learns will be useful. But something he does plan to do immediately and frequently is repairing his own gear.
“I have a bunch of stuff that needs repair right now, including a tent screen, a few zippers, a hole in the elbow of one of my jackets,” says Hudson. He adds that another value of the course is that it’s simply eye-opening, he says, to think about how things are made.
This five-day course is open to the public and runs from May 27-31. The course will be held on the Sterling College campus in Craftsbury Common, which the college acknowledges is on traditional and unceded land of the Abenaki people. The press release says that limited on-campus housing is available. For more information on this course, visit www.ce.sterlingcollege.edu/
