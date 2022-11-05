Sung-Hee Chung, 58, arrived in the United States as a young girl, having relocated from South Korea with her family. One thing she remembers vividly are the beautiful glossy magazines on the tables at the doctor’s office. In those early days, she learned there were magazines about skiing, yachting and good housekeeping.

But it was the outdoor images that most drew her attention.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.