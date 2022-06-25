It’s probably a character trait leftover from my days of long-distance backpacking, but I don’t tend to check the weather before heading outside for an adventure. I just look at the sky and roll with it. I call it “Accu-Window,” and whatever the weather is doing, I dress for it and move through it, rather than planning my adventure around it.
This was no different on a recent warm day in early summer when I headed to a new-to-me swimming hole called North Branch Cascades, an improved public area on the North Branch of the Winooski River right on the line between Elmore and Worcester. The day was humid and warm, but the sky was wall-to-wall gray and threatening rain, so I packed a towel and my yellow rain jacket, both of which proved to be useful.
I drove my old Subaru up Route 12 north from Worcester village and turned into a gravel parking lot on the right, just after a “Watch for Moose” sign. I parked the car and changed from sandals into hiking boots because I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I did know there was a mile-long walking trail ahead of me that gave access along the way to various riffles and pools that would be ideal for taking a dip. I was eager to see what I would find and pretty much prepared for anything.
Not far into my walk, I encountered the first of many natural swimming areas, a little bend in the river with a deep side where the water flowed against a mossy rock ledge and a shallow side with a little gravelly beach. While it was quiet on this particular weekday, I could imagine the spot filled with families and young children playing with beach toys and splashing in their brightly-colored swimmies.
I chose not to swim in this spot and instead, explored on down the trail, finding gorges, deep pools and several waterfalls along the way. The trail was complete with trail signs, wooden benches and stone staircases built right into the steep banks, giving access to the water. When I came upon a deep pool with a waterfall, I stopped to spend some time and wade into the water. As I dipped my feet in and navigated the slippery rocks, making my way to an island of shimmering gravel stones, the breeze picked up and ruffled the leaves of the birches and beeches that were all around me. Raindrops fell while I collected pretty stones with gold and silver and stacked them in a little pile for someone else to discover.
I sat on a large boulder and listened to the water flow by while the day changed its mind back and forth between bright and rainy. As my stomach started to ask for a visit to Elmore General Store, just a little way north, for lunch, I made my way back to my stuff, toweled off, and put my hiking boots and rain jacket on, ready to call it a day on this adventure. I felt cool, calm and relaxed, a great way to feel on a summer’s day, and I also felt grateful for the time and effort it took to make this spot available for everyone to enjoy.
Giving public access to spots like this is a primary focus of Vermont River Conservancy, a “water-focused” nonprofit land trust based in Montpelier that works around the state to protect shoreland, including swimming holes, boating and fishing access, waterfalls, gorges, paddlers’ trails, wildlife corridors and watersheds. These essential spots are critical, says the organization, to preserving the quality of life for Vermonters.
Take, for example, the North Branch Cascades area I had visited: “It’s just a spectacular series of gorges and waterfalls and cascades,” says Steve Libby, the executive director of VRC. “Anyone who sees it knows right away it’s a special place.”
VRC became a partner in conserving the North Branch Cascades through a deal with Vermont Land Trust, another Montpelier-based organization, and a family that had long held a large tract of land in the area, which they managed for timber. From planning through completion, it took five years to secure public access and improve the site to include walking trails, wheelchair access, a privy, stone stairways and other trail amenities.
The work was done by organization staff, including Project Manager Noah Pollock, who handled all the day-to-day tasks. Numerous volunteers came to help, too, including staff from a law firm in Burlington and from Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier. Now, volunteer contributions continue as local community members help with ongoing upkeep.
“We want it to be seen as a community project,” says Libby of the multiple stakeholders it took to make this project a reality.
Projects like these are also designed to benefit the community.
“Access to Vermont’s rivers is one of the fundamental benefits of living in this state,” says Libby. There are so many beautiful rivers, he explains, and access to them is important. Creating public access for swimming holes can feel different from a long-held stance that these treasures should be kept top-secret, and many of our best swimming holes still are. But access to at least some of these locations, says Libby, is important.
“The rivers are owned by all of us, collectively,” he points out, “and public access is important for swimming and fishing.”
Visit the Completed Projects section of the VRC website at vermontriverconservancy.org to learn more about the public swimming holes, gorges, waterfalls, huts, trails, fishing areas and boat access points that have been protected around the state.
