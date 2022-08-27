On the corner of State Street and Cleveland Avenue sits a tattered remnant of Rutland’s history, a scrap of what was, for exactly one century, an era of prominence, prestige and prosperity in an industry that has long worn out.
Older locals may know the crumbling, smashed-windowed, asbestos-polluted eyesore as the Lynda Lee dress factory. However, the Lynda Lee years — 1966 to 1987 — were but a short thread in the ever-morphing social and economic patterns of a city, state, country and, ultimately, the world.
It all began at the end of the 19th century at a time when Rutland was “a vigorous modern city with an expanding industrial base, a growing population and a commerce serving local needs and national markets,” according to a National Registry of Historic Places publication. Rutland’s transportation and banking systems, and skilled workforce attracted businesses from around the country.
Garment makers were particularly interested in Rutland and the labor force they were recruiting were women. In fact, in 1919, 20% of Rutland City’s workforce were women. The newly arrived immigrant daughters and wives of the quarry and rail workers were vital to the development and flourishing of large-scale garment production that saw the county’s three factories in 1905 triple in number by 1928.
One of these factories was the direct ancestor of Lynda Lee.
It began in 1886, when Tim Wallerstein & Sons opened a shirt-making factory on West Street. Ten years later, they moved to a new building next to the railroad — on the corner of State Street and Cleveland Avenue.
When TW&Sons went out of business, another shirt company, Tauber-Lipton, took over operations at the Cleveland Avenue plant ,with positions available for more than 200 “girls.” Five years later, after a fire in 1918 destroyed the factory, the company moved into a new three-story stucco building on the same site. By 1921, Tauber-Lipton was selling up.
That’s when Louis Kazon entered the story.
Kazon, a Polish immigrant, had worked his way up in the New York City garment industry. In 1919, he arrived in Rutland to manage a women’s shirt-making factory. Within two years, Kazon had opened his own clothing business and was contracting with New York City companies.
In 1941, after successfully running his own business for 10 years out of the newly constructed “Kazon Block” on Marble Street in West Rutland — now on the National Register of Historic Places — Kazon was named partner and vice president of the NYC-based garment maker, Albert Rosenblatt & Sons. His first act as such was to open a second factory in Poultney. The next year, Kazon Dress officially merged with Rosenblatt’s.
Meanwhile, back in Rutland City, the Cleveland Avenue factory continued to churn out garments. After purchasing the plant from the defunct Tauber-Lipton company, Yorke Shirt Co., of Glens Falls, owned it until 1936. The new owners, the Spauldings, ran a car dealership in the lower floors of the building, while on the third floor Marvel Underwear ran a “pajama mill.”
In 1943, when Rosenblatt’s wanted to expand again in anticipation of increased post-war employment needs, they looked to Rutland City. “The integrity of your residents and high standard of workmanship … symbolize the true spirit of Vermont,” stated Albert Rosenblatt. “We look forward to a long and happy friendship with all our neighbors and co-workers in the Rutland area.”
And so it was. Rosenblatt & Sons opened their third clothing factory in the Spaulding Building on Cleveland Avenue, thus laying claim as one of the biggest employers in the Rutland region and one of the largest clothing manufacturers in the country.
And it quickly outgrew the building. In response, Kazon called for an addition to be built onto the original 1920 structure. In 1948, despite two bouts of flood damage, the new Rosenblatt Building finally opened its doors. A 54,000-square-foot, well-lit, airy, two-story building, constructed in the “Moderne” style, complete with cafeteria, it was called at the time “one of the newest and most modern plants in Rutland’s industrial picture.” This is the portion of the building that still (mostly) stands today.
Using the most up-to-date machines, in a shop represented by the International Ladies’ Garment Workers Union, more than 500 of Rutland-area women (and some men) cut, sewed, pressed and shipped thousands of sturdy cotton day dresses and housecoats per week — at its peak, 27,500, to be exact. Rosenblatt’s Rutland-made Rose Day fashions were flying off the racks in department stores around the country.
In January 1964, Rosenblatt’s suddenly closed. The building was sold to the Pransky Industrial Sewing Machines company, of Boston, which, in turn, leased the building to another maker of women’s clothing, Liz of Rutland. Rehiring many of Rosenblatt’s former employees, the non-union company was fraught with conflict from the beginning (and was eventually found to be guilty of unfair labor practices). The company closed after only two years.
But the Rosenblatt building didn’t remain empty for long. The same year Liz of Rutland closed in 1966, New Yorker Nick Micalizzi re-opened as Lynda Lee’s Fashions, maker of formal dresses.
For almost 20 years, Lynda Lee prospered — especially in the 1970s when employment at the factory exceeded 200 — but never to the levels reached by Rosenblatt’s during Rutland’s post-war dressmaking heyday. Times were changing: Clothing businesses were moving overseas.
By 1986, on the company’s 20th anniversary — and the centennial of Rutland’s garment industry — orders were down drastically and only 75 employees remained on the payroll. Eighteen months later, the Cleveland Avenue-State Street building closed its doors for the last time.
Or maybe not.
In 2022, representatives of Rutland’s Vermont Farmers Food Center have said they have their eyes on the former dress factory. But that’s a new cloth yet to be woven. And so we await the next stitch in the saga of one threadbare symbol of Rutland’s once-rich industrial life.
Joanna Tebbs Young is an author, freelance writer and historian, and teaching artist who can sometimes be found behind the front desk at Rutland Free Library. She can be contacted at jtebbsyoung@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.