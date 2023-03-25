One day in the early 1930s, up the mountain road in Shrewsbury chugged an open-top car. Coming to a stop at Pierce’s Store, a middle-aged woman stepped out and warmly greeted Mrs. Pierce, the store’s proprietor. The visitor was Helen Hartness Flanders, and she was in Shrewsbury to capture a sound of the past.

Fifty years later, at 83, Marjorie Pierce remembered this day with a smile, the day Mrs. Flanders hauled a bulky dictaphone out of her car and asked her mother to sing into it.

Joanna Tebbs Young

