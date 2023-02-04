MAG_Lucy Terry Prince, oil, 60x36_Louise Minks.jpg

This portrait of Lucy Terry Prince was imagined and painted by artist Louise Minks.

 Photo courtesy of the artist.

On Aug. 14, 1821, an unusual obituary ran in Bennington’s Vermont Gazette. It was particularly detailed and for a woman, a Black woman. Furthermore, this “remarkable” and “much respected woman” in whom “there was an assemblage of qualities rarely to be found among her sex,” was one of the first settlers in what would become the state of Vermont.

If that’s not enough, she is considered this country’s first known African American poet.

Joanna Tebbs Young, MA, MFA Freelance Writer & Historian, Teaching Artist Author of award-winning "Lilian Baker Carlisle: VT Historian, Burlington Treasure" wisdomwithinink.com / rutlandwhen.wordpress.com

