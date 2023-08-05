According to the Rutland Weekly Review, Friday, July 4, 1884, saw “the largest audience that ever was gathered under one roof in Rutland.” And that roof was a big one — as was the event itself: The grand opening of the Rutland Bicycle Club’s skating rink on the corner of what is now Kendall Avenue and Church Street.
Among the entertainments offered during this all-day affair were a fancy skating demo by the “Boy Wonder” Master Archie Deacon and a performance by bicyclist George N. Nash. In the evening, after an hour of public skating, guests listened to the 18-piece Rutland Cornet Band and watched more demonstrations while enjoying refreshments served by the ladies of the Baptist Church.
Yes, this rink was a big deal. And not merely due to the fact that the 174-by-97 feet palatial building with floor and balcony seating for up to 1,500 people, steam-heated and lit by huge chandeliers, made it one of the largest rinks in New England. It was because young Vermonters — along with Victorians on both sides of the pond — had recently gone gaga over roller skating.
Although documentation of the first wheeled skate dates from 1760s England, it wasn’t until ice skating became popular in the early 1800s that a Frenchman, Monsieur Petitbled, patented a roller skate that offered people the ability to skate year-round. Various inventors tried their hand at improving the design, but it was the 1849 opera “Le Prophete” in which roller skates were used to simulate ice skating that piqued the interest of the populace.
In 1863, a Massachusetts man, Joseph Plimpton, designed the first four-wheeled skate, an innovation that allowed for easier turning. By 1866, roller skating had become so popular that Plimpton opened a public roller rink in the playground of the Gilded Age rich, Newport, Rhode Island, the first of its kind.
At first, roller skating was a novel recreation enjoyed by young elites, but after skates began to be mass-produced in the 1880s, the rising middle class also took up the sport. With musical bands employed, skating became a new form of evening entertainment: parties, fancy dress soirées, even masquerade balls, like the one held during Burlington’s Winter Carnival of 1886.
For proponents such as Plimpton — who had actually begun skating himself as a form of physical therapy — roller skating seemed the perfect combination of recreation and entertainment. Around the country, people were lauding it as an appropriate activity for young couples.
However, some people were appalled at the very idea. Despite Scientific American’s 1885 report that roller skating had “failed to elicit any facts showing … harm to growing children, or … diseases and injuries peculiar to the sport” and that the “pathological outcome has been small,” there was plenty of moral outrage over the latest craze, some even calling it “a system of child abuse.”
Calling out parents as wicked for “yielding to a bad social custom,” one article published in the Burlington Free Press in February 1880 titled, “Training Our Girls,” told of “one good woman” who, claiming it had none of the advantages of outdoor skating, wrote of her “heartache for the unnatural, unhealthy and stimulating excitement of the roller skating rink.”
For young people living in an era of strict social mores, “the stimulating excitement” of the rink was exactly what made it the perfect place for courting. With older chaperones relegated to the edges of the huge skating floors, young couples were free to hold onto each other and speak privately for extended periods of time. And, in a time when even the glimpse of an ankle was titillating, when women skaters began wearing shorter, less bulky skirts for ease of movement, some, especially the clergy, were scandalized.
One Cambridge woman wrote to the Burlington Clipper, claiming that it was at the skating rink that the devil had grasped hold of some of her neighbors. And in St. Johnsbury, teachers were informed that even showing up at the skating rink would be “considered equivalent to a resignation.”
Consequently, when cities around Vermont began opening their town halls to skating, and soon began constructing opulent rinks dedicated to the sport, building managers found they needed to assure the public of skating’s perfect acceptability.
“This so-called evil of the day,” is, in fact, “good exercise and if done in good hours and in the ‘proper place,’ is perfectly innocent,” stated a writer in the Burlington Free Press in 1885. Its physical recreational merits, he said, far outweighed its “objectionable features.”
The Rutland Standard announced in January 1884 that the organizers of Rutland roller skating events were “conducting the rink on such principles that the very best ladies are patronizing it … the young people of our city should be encouraged in a harmless and healthful amusement.”
Unfortunately, the popularity — and reputation — of the sport quickly declined; rinks began to close around the state within years of their opening. Rutland’s Bicycle Club Rink was no exception. Barely 18 months after it opened, the building was on the auction block. Sold to a gas company and then serving as the operation center of the Marble City Electric Co., the grand building was torn down in 1894. The land was eventually divided and the houses built on the rink’s long-gone footprint still stand today.
Roller skating did see a revival in the 1920s and 1970s, but today, Vermont cannot claim one indoor public skating venue. The last one, in Essex, closed in 2017.
Tight Trousers
Adolphus wore his breeches tight.
Of that he didn’t think
When he put on the roller skates
To show off at the rink.
His first adventure was his last;
He’ll put on skates no more;
He tried to kick the roof all in,
And sat down on the floor.
When Dolphy dropped the girls all laughed —
It was an awful fall —
And when they had their backs all turned
He backed up ’gainst the wall;
He called a friend, took off the skates,
And, giving him a wink,
Said: “Jim, lend me that long-tailed coat; I want to leave this rink.”
— As printed in the St. Albans Messenger, May 18, 1882.
Joanna Tebbs Young is an author, freelance writer, historian and teaching artist. She can be contacted at jtebbsyoung@gmail.com or at rutlandwhen.wordpress.com online.