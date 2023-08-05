According to the Rutland Weekly Review, Friday, July 4, 1884, saw “the largest audience that ever was gathered under one roof in Rutland.” And that roof was a big one — as was the event itself: The grand opening of the Rutland Bicycle Club’s skating rink on the corner of what is now Kendall Avenue and Church Street.

Among the entertainments offered during this all-day affair were a fancy skating demo by the “Boy Wonder” Master Archie Deacon and a performance by bicyclist George N. Nash. In the evening, after an hour of public skating, guests listened to the 18-piece Rutland Cornet Band and watched more demonstrations while enjoying refreshments served by the ladies of the Baptist Church.

