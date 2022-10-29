‘There is in every village and hamlet in America, a vulgar class of recreant mortals, who endeavor yearly to signalize the anniversary of ‘Halloween,’ by acts and deeds, more characteristic of devils than of boys or men.”

This moral outcry, published in the Nov. 2, 1872, edition of the Middlebury Register, was in response to a “disgraceful scene” that Halloween night. On Seminary Street in Middlebury, “the witches” had taken “gates off their hinges, and exchanged them for a neighbor’s gate … other gates were borne away to secret places.” Among “other annoyances too numerous to mention,” “door bells were rung.” Two cast iron lions were also taken from their perches atop a stone entryway and thrown in the mud.

Joanna Tebbs Young, MA, MFA Freelance Writer & Historian, Teaching Artist Author of award-winning "Lilian Baker Carlisle: VT Historian, Burlington Treasure" wisdomwithinink.com / rutlandwhen.wordpress.com

