Author’s note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes in the following article are from Frederick F. Van de Water’s 1937 book “Rudyard Kipling’s Vermont Feud.”
When, in 1922, Vermonters were quarreling over whether the “outlander” Robert Frost should be voted in as the state’s first poet laureate, Burlington News conjured the memory of another quarrel that had, 30 years earlier, also changed Vermont’s literary history. “We might just as well select (Rudyard) Kipling as poet laureate of Vermont on the strength of the fact that he used to have a summer home in Brattleboro,” the newspaper opined, not hiding an obvious dislike for the famously anti-social, anti-journalist author.
What this editor apparently forgot was that “Naulakha,” the grand home in Dummerston that Kipling had built in 1893, was not merely a summer cottage but “a mansion … that future generations of Kiplings might claim with pride.” Although the fiercely private Kiplings “left people alone and Vermont, after its custom, reciprocated,” they, it appeared, had planned to stay. Why, then, a mere three years later, did Kipling, his wife and 3-year-old daughter board a ship from New Jersey bound for England, never to return?
When Kipling arrived in Vermont in February 1892, the 27-year-old, India-born Englishman instantly fell in love with the “austere peace” of the state. Although he had met his new bride, Caroline — sister of Wolcott Balestier, Kipling’s recently deceased best friend — in London, the Balestiers were, in fact, from Vermont. And it was on the family land in Dummerston that the younger Balestier brother, Beatty, lived.
At first, the brothers-in-law were close, often enjoying the land and family celebrations together. However, Beatty was a highly strung drinking man who did “as he pleased, with high zest and no regard for the consequences” for himself or others and personal affronts “cherished and magnified” would unleash a “tongue like a skinning knife.” It was at the sharp end of this tongue that Kipling found himself in 1896.
When Kipling arrived in the state, Beatty had already spent his inherited fortune and so — possibly fulfilling a deathbed request by Wolcott’s to take care of his wayward little brother — Kipling employed Beatty to oversee the construction of his new home. After the house was complete and there was no more work for Beatty, Caroline and Rudyard tried (and failed) to convince him to leave Vermont to find a steady job. They told him it was for his own good, but just as likely was their embarrassment over his “willful, riotous, defiant, definitely un-English” ways.
Caroline might have been American but her sojourn in England had nurtured “Mayfair graces” that she insisted on continuing. She and her husband formally dressed for dinner every evening and employed a full-uniformed English coachman who, much to the amusement of the locals, would drive her down Main Street Brattleboro in a fancy two-horse-drawn carriage. It was not surprising, then, that Mrs. Kipling wished for a formal English garden to complement her beautiful new home. Her brother’s haying field across the road was the perfect spot.
The Kiplings told Beatty they were concerned that, if someone else purchased the land, a new house would be built that blocked their scenic view. Beatty, who was known at times to be extremely generous, told them that, as long as he could keep mowing there, they could have it. The deal was made.
So, when Beatty found out at a family dinner that his sister had hired a landscape architect to look at the land, he was furious. “You’re a guest in my house … but, by Christ, once you’ve left it, I’ll never speak to you again as long as I live.”
During the next year, Beatty’s financial situation and his relationship with the Kiplings went steeply downhill. In early 1896, Kipling made a crucial mistake. “(He) is his own worst enemy,” Kipling gossiped one day to one of the few “best” townspeople he had taken into his confidence. “I’ve been obliged to carry him for the last year; to hold him up by the seat of his breeches.” Beatty, friend or foe of everyone in town, got wind of the conversation.
Happening upon each other in the road a little while later, Beatty, who had been drinking, swerved his team towards Kipling, causing him to fall from his bicycle. As Kipling righted himself, Beatty yelled, “I want to talk to you.”
Unwisely (it turned out), Kipling quietly replied, “Say it to my lawyers.”
“By Jesus, this is no case for lawyers,” blustered Beatty. “You’ve got to retract the Goddamned lies you’ve been telling about me … or by Christ I’ll punch the Goddamned soul out of you.”
And so, Kipling had Beatty arrested for threatening his life. Beatty never denied he had promised Kipling a beating, and happily went to prison. He also refused Kipling’s offer to pay his bail and gladly participated in what went on to become an extended court case. Kipling, who despised attention from the newspapers and the ever-curious locals, hadn’t frightened his former friend into submission as he had perhaps hoped; he had, instead, incited a very public spectacle.
“FEARS FOR HIS LIFE. AFRAID OF HIS BROTHER-IN-LAW,” shouted the May 13, 1896, Bellows Falls Times. Newspapers across the state, around the country, and even over the pond, ran the story with glee. Beatty, too, loved every minute of it.
The humiliation was too great for Kipling. A month before a grand jury was scheduled, the family fled. “He never has come back to Vermont,” a still-furious Beatty said 40 years later. “He never will while I’m alive.”
So, due to a family squabble, Vermont lost an author whose fame and list of titles grew while living within our borders. “The Jungle Book,” both volumes, were written here; one has to wonder what other beloved classics might he have penned if he had stayed on the land that had instantly taken his heart.