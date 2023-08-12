A Life With Movies_front cover.jpg
Rick Winston’s new book, “Save Me a Seat!” is the memoir of a man whose path was determined by a passion for movies. It is also a story of his relationship to the city of Montpelier, how one is transformed by one’s environment, and how one is part of that transformation.

In 1970, Rick found Montpelier on the cusp of a cultural watershed and became part of the transition from a quiet, provincial state capital (the smallest of all 50) to a vibrant city of 8,000 with fine dining, a remarkable independent bookstore and a movie theater specializing in independent films.

