Enhancing the body’s immune function always has been a hot topic in the fall and winter months.
However, in the past few years, we have seen a sharp increase of viral load and stress leading to immune system dysregulation.
A dysregulated immune disorder occurs when the body can’t control or restrain an immune response and overreacts to the foreign invaders causing dangerous inflammation and potential organ damage. Increases in inflammation due to illness, exposure to environmental toxins like chemicals in food, and the increase in immunosuppressant prescription use are impacting the annual rate of auto-immune disease diagnosis which is 3% to 9% internationally.
There are various studies showing benefits of acupuncture on the immune system and its immune-modulating effects. In one study, blood samples were taken from women being treated with acupuncture for anxiety. Within 72 hours after the initial treatment, several impaired immune functions were significantly improved.
One very important point, Zusanli or Stomach 36, has been shown to protect intestinal mucosa and increase the presence of T-regulatory cells. There have also been studies showing the benefit on acupuncture mediating the proliferation of inflamed tissues and activating anti-inflammatory pathways.
Acupuncture also has been in the forefront of the news in it’s ability to impact the cytokine storm via its neuro-protective mechanisms.
So, how does someone suffering from an immune disorder find relief? Acupuncture can regulate immune function and treat the underlying cause of the disease by reducing symptoms, speeding up the healing of infection, and normalizing the body’s immune response.
It works by stimulating specific portions of the autonomic nervous system through selected acupuncture points which, in turn, causes responses in the immune system. Acupuncture can cause a rise in levels of interferon, the immune system’s messenger hormones. Regular acupuncture therapy can be effective in treating asthma, allergies, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, colds and other infections.
What benefits does acupuncture give your immune system?
— Bolsters the body’s defenses against viruses.
— Reduces recovery time after initial signs and symptoms have subsided.
— Provides preventive maintenance on our immune system, keeping it fully functional.
— Keeps the body energized.
— Improves sleep.
— Reduces stress and anxiety.
— Improves chronic conditions.
— Reduces acute conditions.
Beyond the increased ability for your body to defend itself against viral and bacterial pathogens, when we have a strong immune system we have better cardiovascular health and neuro-cognitive function.
Aside from acupuncture, getting enough sleep, managing stress, eating a whole foods diet, being hydrated, and moving your body all help to keep the immune system in great shape.
Dalite Sancic is a doctor of Eastern medicine at Rutland Integrative Health.
