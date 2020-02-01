We have all been touched by cancer, if not personally, we have seen it affect our friends, family members and neighbors.
Hope and passion continue to define the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center through their delivery of advanced, compassionate health care right here at our hometown hospital. We are fortunate to have the continued support of our local community to help make this possible.
On Friday, Feb. 7, the Castleton Women’s Ice Hockey Team will trade its traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The 12th annual Pink the Rink game will pair the Spartans against the Suffolk University Rams in an exciting match-up scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Arena. The cost of admission for the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students.
Community support continues to make a crucial difference at Rutland Regional Medical Center and for patients throughout the local region. The annual Pink the Rink game is an important event for the Castleton University Women’s Ice Hockey Team and our local region, raising awareness and support to combat breast cancer.
All proceeds from the event, including admission, a variety of basket raffles and a raffle for an authentic Pink the Rink jersey, will benefit the Breast Care program at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
“We continue to be grateful for the ongoing collaboration with Castleton University and the Women’s Ice Hockey program,” says Linda McKenna, director of Oncology at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center. “Castleton University sets an incredible example of compassion and commitment to such an important cause. This event is a very special partnership and with the support of the community, it continues to be successful.”
Since the inception of the annual Pink the Rink event, close to $70,000 has been raised in support of the hospital’s Breast Care program.
For more information about the upcoming Pink the Rink game, go to www.rrmc.org or call 747-3634.
This week’s Health Talk column was written by Traci Moore, director of the Rutland Health Foundation, Rutland Regional Medical Center.
