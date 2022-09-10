You hardly notice them, this quiet and busy crew of 55 environmental professionals who sweep, wipe, scrub, spray and disinfect 345,000 square feet of space, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
This is the Environmental Services Team, or EVS crew, who ensure the hospital is a clean and safe place to receive care.
The EVS team members are certified through the CHEST certification process. Certified Healthcare Environmental Service Technician requires where each technician to learn the essentials about infection prevention, disinfection, communication, safety, waste and linen handling, and floor care.
EVS Team leaders maintain additional certifications in infection prevention protocols or Certified Healthcare Environmental Services Professional, or CHESP. This is a rigorous program that gives team leaders the tools to ensure the entire EVS team knows about, and follows, the most up-to-date Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and are using the most effective and cutting-edge technology available.
As you can probably imagine, cleaning and disinfecting that much space means our entire EVS team is busy every moment of every day. Our specially trained team covers operating rooms, the Foley Cancer Center, Endoscopic unit, the Emergency Department, Dialysis, PICU, ICU, Women’s and Children’s area, the Birthing Center and everything in between.
We are all acutely aware of how we contribute to the health and healing environment for our patients. We lean on each other, support each other, and are committed to providing an excellent level of care for our community through every wipe of a cloth, sweep of a mop, or spray of a disinfectant.
We also provide outreach services to area providers outside the walls of our hospital and within the greater Rutland community, a service we take great pride in.
Our team members always are growing and learning with some going on to further their certification and education by becoming LNAs, nurses, department leaders and administrative professionals within the health care field.
Our team also is a generous crew with many giving back to the community as volunteers for the Red Cross, BLM, BIPOC, LGBTQI+, The American Cancer Society, VOCA, NYSOCC and other organizations.
Some may think of “cleaning” as a less-than-glamorous job, but we don’t see it that way. The EVS team at Rutland Regional is appreciated by staff and patients alike for our attention to detail, dedication to cleanliness and our can-do attitude. Appreciation of our work came through loud and clear during COVID as people recognized the EVS team was literally on the front line during the pandemic, working 24/7 to keep everyone safe.
This week, Sept. 11-17, is Environmental Services Week. We are proud of our EVS team and wanted to recognize the important work they do every day to keep our patients and staff safe.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Jean Ray, supervisor and training development coordinator, and Nathan Bosch, manager, Environmental Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
