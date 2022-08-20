Do you enjoy driving? Do you find you have extra time on your hands? Would you like to give back to your community and provide a valuable service to people in need? There is a volunteer program at Rutland Regional Medical Center that could use your help.
The Bridges & Beyond program has operated for more than 25 years, and our mission is “to encourage independent living and improve quality of life for those we serve.”
This program offers transportation services to qualified patients living in Rutland County to ensure access to doctor’s appointments, pharmacy visits and more.
As a Bridges volunteer, you enjoy great flexibility when offering your time. There is no minimum number of hours required and you decide the what, the when and the where of your activities. You are reimbursed for mileage while providing transportation for Rutland County adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping, etc.
In 2021, Bridges & Beyond volunteers donated more than 7,500 hours, assisting 368 people on more than 7,800 trips and drove more than 160,000 miles.
Becoming involved with this community program can build new friendships and, indeed, improve quality of life for all involved. In the words of a couple of our volunteers:
“Bridges & Beyond has been an essential part of my life since I began driving for the program in 2007. I wanted to ‘do something’ in my retirement that was useful and would make a difference in the lives of others. It provides an essential service to those in our community and a rewarding service to those of us who wish to give back. I have met countless delightful folks through this volunteer opportunity, who have enriched my life beyond measure.”
“Being a volunteer driver for Bridges & Beyond has been a very rewarding experience for me — it gives me a reason to get up in the morning. Being a widower, the connection with people has been good for me and the variety of people I have had the privilege of being with has also been a real pleasure. This service is a great benefit for the many individuals and the most common comment I hear is, ‘I don’t know what I would do if Bridges & Beyond was not available to me.’”
If you are interested in learning more about volunteering for Bridges & Beyond, call (802)-747-3710.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Betty Spooner, Bridges & Beyond’s program coordinator at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
