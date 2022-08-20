Do you enjoy driving? Do you find you have extra time on your hands? Would you like to give back to your community and provide a valuable service to people in need? There is a volunteer program at Rutland Regional Medical Center that could use your help.

The Bridges & Beyond program has operated for more than 25 years, and our mission is “to encourage independent living and improve quality of life for those we serve.”

