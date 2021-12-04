You can prevent the flu this season by taking one simple step: Get a flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. This includes pregnant women.
This year, you may have another important reason to get the flu shot: COVID-19. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts strongly advise that you get the flu vaccine to protect yourself and others, and to reduce the strain on the health care system because of COVID-19. Those who contract COVID-19 and the flu at the same time may be more likely to have severe complications or die from either illness. With COVID-19 numbers high and new variants coming out, it’s very important that you reduce your risk of the flu by getting vaccinated. Best of all, you can get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots, during the same visit.
The flu vaccine is usually given as an injection into large muscle, most often in the arm. The vaccine does not have a live virus in it, so you cannot get the flu from it. It’s approved for most people older than 6 months of age. Children ages 6 months to 8 years who have never been vaccinated need two doses given a month apart. This is to build up protection. After their first flu shot, children only need one dose for future flu seasons.
A flu vaccine is especially important for people who are more likely to have problems if they get the flu. This includes
— Children younger than 5 and especially, younger than 2.
— People 65 years and older.
— Those with long-term (chronic) health conditions or a weak immune system.
— Anyone who lives in a nursing home or care facility.
— Pregnant women and women who have had a baby in the last two weeks.
— American Indians and Alaska Natives.
— People with a body mass index of 40 or more.
Even if you don’t fall into one of the above groups, you should still get the vaccine.
Don’t believe the myth that a flu shot can give you even a mild case of the flu. It’s impossible. The vaccine does not contain any living flu virus. It simply cannot give you the flu. The injected form of the vaccine contains only pieces of dead flu virus. Your body learns to recognize the live flu virus when it reacts to the dead flu virus in the shot. This protects you against the flu by giving your immune system advanced warning of what this year’s flu virus looks like.
After getting the vaccine, some people have mild flu-like symptoms as a side effect. This is not the same thing as having the flu, which typically includes fever and body aches and often lasts for a week or more.
The flu virus is always changing in ways that allow it to evade your immune system. To help our immune systems keep up with these changes, we get a new vaccine each year. Throughout the year, the CDC carefully studies which flu strains are present around the globe to decide what the next vaccine will protect against. Then, it works with vaccine makers to ensure we have the right vaccine in place before flu season starts.
Today’s Health Talk was brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
