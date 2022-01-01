On Jan. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Rutland Community Collaborative will host a free virtual presentation to discuss advanced directives, also known as living wills for health care. Presenters include community health care providers from Rutland Regional Medical Center, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region and BAYADA Home Health Care.
We are excited to communicate with the public and provide compassion, insight and knowledge. While a lot of the aging community is familiar with completing these forms with a lawyer, it is our mission as young professionals in health care to provide up-to-date education to our community on advanced-care planning.
As a VNAHSR Palliative Care and Hospice social worker, I get the pleasure of working with an amazing team and helping people with advanced care planning at a very difficult and emotional time. As part of the health care team, I work with doctors and nurses to assist our patients as much as I can at a key time to get these legal documents completed and revised.
As living beings, we will all come to a point when we die so it’s important to make your wishes known in advance. Our current health care systems can provide a lot of interventions that don’t always make sense. I often tell my patients that preventing suffering at end of life is a priority to me. It is overwhelming to look at the advance directives forms, and not all people can read or process the content, so it’s important for me to help them complete the forms correctly.
I hope our community takes advantage of this opportunity, especially if they or someone in their family has been diagnosed with any serious health conditions. Visit bit.ly/Advance22 to sign up for this free virtual event.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Jess Greco, medical social worker for VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
