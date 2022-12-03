‘It’s hard whe n you have somebody you love, and they don’t know you,” said Claudia Courcelle, Community Health director of Care Management — especially during the holidays when families gather to celebrate and share conversations, memories and meals.
The stress of caregiving during the holidays can take a toll on the caregiver, the person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and their family and friends. The Alzheimer’s Association says there are things you can do to prepare.
Adjust expectations — If you can’t visit with a person, connect virtually. Consider smaller gatherings during the day; some people living with Alzheimer’s become confused or agitated in the evening. Write a note, email or call everyone attending a gathering and discuss the holiday plans in advance. Don’t expect every holiday tradition will be kept.
Be familiar with the stages of Alzheimer’s and other dementias — As dementia progresses, a person may have trouble following a conversation or be slow in responding. In the middle or late stages of Alzheimer’s, there can be significant changes in cognitive abilities. Be patient, listen and give the person time to finish their thoughts.
Involve the person — Ask the person with dementia if they want to help prepare food, decorate and wrap packages. Focus on simple tasks that bring happiness.
Gifts — Useful and enjoyable gifts include comfortable, easy to remove clothing, favorite music, photo albums of family and friends, or favorite treats. Gift certificates for house cleaning, lawn maintenance, laundry services or food delivery are also good ideas.
Support — Courcelle and her team of care managers at Community Health recognized the gap in support for caregivers in Rutland County and organized a team of volunteers who will facilitate a Rutland County support group starting in January aimed at helping families and caregivers. The monthly meetings will be held at the Community Health Rutland location, 215 Stratton Road, at 5 p.m. The date of the first meeting in January will be posted on the Community Health website.
The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association provides educational materials and training for support groups like the one at Community Health. Learn about these other resources:
— Alzheimer’s Helpline 800-272-3900 is a unique resource for caregivers, family members and anyone who needs information about Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, 24/7.
— Caregivers Forum is a discussion board for caregivers.
— Community Resource Finder lists support groups and community resources.
Find out more about Community Health’s preventive programs. Watch for details of the Alzheimer’s support group on Community Health’s website, ask your primary care provider or call Community Health’s Patient Access Center at 802-779-9169 or toll free at 888-989-8707.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Community Health’s Care Management team of primary care, pediatric, behavioral health, dental and pharmacy services with offices in Rutland, Brandon, Castleton, West Pawlet and Shoreham.
