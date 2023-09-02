Take charge of emergencies, be prepared.
When we think of emergencies, we think of wildfires in Canada and Hawaii. We think of Tropical Storm Irene and earthquakes. We think of the COVID-19 pandemic. While these certainly are emergencies, a water pipe breaking and flooding your home is also an emergency. So is losing your child in a crowded store.
An emergency does not have to be a sweeping event that impacts hundreds of people, it can be an isolated event that impacts you and your family and friends. When we reframe our understanding of emergencies, preparing for them becomes more achievable and less daunting. And by preparing for potential everyday emergencies, you will be more prepared for those classically defined emergencies.
Water pipes freeze in Vermont, and they break. It is an eventuality we should be prepared to handle. Some of the steps you could take include having a list of hotels and/or friends and family where you could stay while your home is being prepared. Also, having insurance that deals with property damage can save you huge financial headaches when you’re ready to move back in.
Temporarily losing a child is terrifying to think about, but it does happen. Having a solid communication plan with your child so that they know who to call will help you find each other again. Deciding on rendezvous points if you lose sight of each other can also be used in this type of situation.
Now, how about preparing for a tropical storm or winter blizzard? Make sure you have an emergency kit readily available that is stocked with basic first aid supplies but also batteries, a flashlight, rechargeable phone charger, and water, for example.
There is a terrific website, www.Ready.gov, where you can find tips on preparing disaster kits for many different emergencies. Additionally, sign up today to receive emergency alerts from the Vermont Department of Safety and Emergency Management’s VTAlerts system at vem.vermont.gov/vtalert.
Emergency preparedness touches every facet of our life, and it should never be put off because it is daunting or overwhelming. Preparing for the “little” emergencies will help you prepare for the big emergencies. September is Emergency Preparedness Month and a good time to review your own emergency plans. Planning ahead and being prepared will give you peace of mind and can make all the difference.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Abigail Spiegelman, manager of emergency preparedness at Rutland Regional Medical Center.