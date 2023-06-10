June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and a good time to take stock of some of the more common health issues men face. One such area of concern is the prostate. Many men secretly worry about their prostate and how to keep it healthy. That’s because the prostate is a key driver of urinary control and erectile function. If anything happens that affects the health of the prostate, these two vital functions may be in jeopardy.

One of the biggest concerns men have regarding their prostate is getting prostate cancer — and with good reason. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men behind skin cancer and is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men after lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Other issues related to the prostate include benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which is an enlarged prostate, and prostatitis, which is associated with inflammation of the prostate gland and often causes pain.

