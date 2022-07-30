Breastfeeding — good for babies, parents and business.
When it comes to infant feeding, many of us may have heard “breast is best.” With the current infant formula shortages, more parents are exclusively breastfeeding their babies for at least six months. For many new families, breastfeeding and returning to work can be hard. Vermont breastfeeding laws provide protection for women who breastfeed in public and support when they return to the workplace. Federal health care reform put in place breaktime requirements so women can express breast milk at work.
Women who breastfeed receive important health advantages, including reduced risk for breast cancer, ovarian cancer and diabetes. Infants who are breastfed have reduced risk of many health conditions, including asthma, obesity, diabetes and gastrointestinal infections.
Businesses having a hard time filling employee vacancy might consider how to better support new parents returning to work. Becoming a breastfeeding-friendly workplace is one of several family-friendly policies and practices. Employers benefit from supporting breastfeeding employees through decreased employee turnover and reduced absenteeism, and health care costs.
Does your workplace have a breastfeeding policy? With World Breastfeeding Week coming up the first week in August, now is the perfect time to consider becoming designated as a “Breastfeeding Friendly Employer.” In Rutland County, at least 18 businesses are certified by the Vermont Department of Health as breastfeeding friendly employers.
What’s involved? Your business will be asked to support breastfeeding in the following ways: 1. Provide lactation education through fliers, classes or other resources. 2. Make a clean, private space (that is not a bathroom) available for expressing breast milk. 3. Establish written policy that states your company’s support of a parent’s choice to breastfeed, which allows the use of flexible time and breaks for expressing breast milk.
While supporting breastfeeding is good for all of us, it is also important to recognize that not every parent or family chooses to breastfeed and there may be physical, emotional or cultural reasons that impact a parent’s feeding choice. It is up to every parent to decide what is best for them and their baby.
For more information on how to become a Breastfeeding Friendly Employer, check the Vermont Department of Health’s website, www.healthvermont.gov or contact Ashley Godzik (Ashley.godzik@vermont.gov) in the Rutland Office of Local Health at (802)-786-5811.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Bethany Yon, Chronic Disease Prevention specialist at the state Department of Health.
