It’s August — National Breastfeeding Month — so let’s talk about some myths and benefits of lactation. “Breastfeeding” is one way to refer to lactation, though some prefer “nursing,” or “chestfeeding.” For simplicity’s sake, we’ll use “breastfeeding.”

The process of producing milk for breastfeeding is a miraculous process. The body produces milk with the specific calories, vitamins and nutrients the infant needs. As infant needs change so does the milk, unlike the nutritional value of milk and supplements purchased at the store, which is always the same and it cannot change or adjust to the infant’s day-to-day needs like breastmilk.

