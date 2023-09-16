With the unique challenges faced by health care today, the country, state and our community are experiencing a severe nursing shortage. As a result, our hospital and others across the state continue to find creative ways to improve our nursing and health care workforce.
As an organization, Rutland Regional Medical Center invests in our nursing team by offering robust continuing education. Through our Clinical Advancement Program, we recognize and support nurses who work to improve patient care. For example, Jody McIntosh implemented an interdisciplinary communication process between outpatient and inpatient maternity services during the patient’s last trimester of pregnancy. This project led to a positive outcome for a high-risk mother and her baby.
We also support our current nursing staff by providing continuing education that helps nurses earn a specialty certification. Nurses learn about new processes, health care innovations, and ways to improve patient care. At the end of these courses, the nurse receives continuing education points, which help them obtain a specialty certification. Nurse certifications are the key to continuous improvement in patient care, patient safety and patient outcomes.
At Rutland Regional, nursing professional development is also supported through use of a shared governance model. Using this model, nurses provide input into policy and program development. This involvement with organizational operations provides a venue that helps the nurses develop leadership skills.
Another way we support current and future nurses is through financial support for their academic degrees. By providing this monetary support, we work to reduce the tuition barrier for staff looking to become a nurse or earn an advanced nursing degree.
For future nurses, we offer a variety of programs to introduce them to the profession. As you walk through the hospital, you might see high school and college students working as volunteers and interns. The time spent within the hospital is a valuable way to open their eyes to potential nursing careers.
Finally, this great work would not be possible without the foundational support of our professional educators. They are passionate about nursing and are eager to develop the nursing workforce of the future. During National Nursing Professional Development Week, Sept. 10-16, this year, we salute the many nursing professionals who are our key to maintaining and building a strong nursing workforce.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Carole “Gert” Mayes, manager of nursing excellence at Rutland Regional Medical Center.