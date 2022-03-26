National Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Week is March 28 – April 1. In 1971, the AHEC program was begun by the U.S. Congress to recruit, train and retain a health professions workforce committed to providing care for underserved populations in urban and rural communities. As a result, AHEC program offices and regional centers have formed across the nation to creatively adapt national initiatives to address local community health needs. Since 1996, the Vermont AHEC Network has engaged academic and community partners to improve the distribution, diversity, supply and quality of the health workforce in Vermont.
It is no secret that Vermont has one of the highest shortages in the nation of medical professionals per capita. While the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the challenges associated with not having enough practitioners to go around, amplified disparities in communities disproportionately affected by poorer health outcomes, and created new stressors for an already taxed health workforce, Vermonters have felt the strain of a health workforce shortage for many years.
Southern Vermont AHEC, which serves Addison, Bennington, Rutland, Windham and Windsor counties, recognizes the solution to growing and sustaining the health workforce in Vermont is multi-faceted. One key approach is to invest resources in early career pipeline programs that introduce middle school and high school students to various health careers and pathways to industry-recognized credentials or degrees. Programs like our MedTrek and MedQuest programs, in concert with excellent school and community partners, foster medical knowledge and clinical skill acquisition, along with personal growth and development, as the building blocks for a rewarding career in a health field. The work Southern Vermont AHEC does today is crucial to building a sufficient and appropriate future health workforce in Vermont.
For more information on Southern Vermont AHEC, visit www.stvahec.org online, like our Facebook page @svahec, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Also, check out our other AHEC resources at vthealthcareers.org and www.nationalahec.org online.
This week’s article is by Jennifer L. Scott, Southern Vermont AHEC executive director in Springfield.
