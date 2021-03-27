Social workers are essential to the care we provide patients at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Like many in our health care setting in the past year, social workers have made countless adaptations to their workflow to meet the needs of the ever-changing environment COVID-19 has presented.
March is Social Work Month and it gives us the opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our social workers. Rutland Regional is fortunate to have a robust team of social workers, mental health counselors and addiction professionals supporting our patients throughout the hospital’s continuum of care. And, despite COVID-19, our social workers consistently showed up to support our patients and our colleagues.
What does a social worker do exactly? Social workers provide formal therapy and counseling support, refer our patients to community resources, comfort patients and families learning of new medical issues and help those who are struggling with loss. They assess patients struggling with a mental health crisis and substance use issues, and work with these patients to enhance their motivation to make positive changes in their lives.
During the pandemic, our therapists quickly adapted to seeing patients via telehealth and to working in different clinical units and spaces. Social workers found new and creative ways to make a human connection with each patient despite layers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which covers faces, blocking the ability to see emotions. Social workers also managed an increased amount of outreach and advocacy to support patients who were more isolated during COVID-19. They helped patients connect with friends and families who were unable to visit, travel or see their loved ones.
During the pandemic, we have seen rates of substance use increase and mental health needs rise across all age groups nationwide and in our community. Throughout it all, social workers have been there to screen and assess each patient, ensure their safety, and help connect them to the next steps in their recovery or treatment.
Social workers bring their experience, compassion and knowledge to every patient they see. They seek to form a trusting bond and encourage patients to be active partners in moving forward with improving their physical and mental health.
During Social Work Month, please take a moment to let a social worker know how grateful you are for the work they do every day.
Today’s Health Talk was written by Jessica Guardado, LICSW, LADC, TTS, Manager Social Work & Community Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
