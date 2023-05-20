All of us can say we have special children in our lives, whether they are our own children or family members or friends’ children. It’s really important that we pay attention to children’s mental health so they can grow up to be emotionally, socially and physically healthy. Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month focuses on understanding that mental health and physical health are equally important. This year, recognizing anxiety is the theme.

For many kids, there continues to be some feelings of anxiety about being in school post-pandemic after years of virtual education and online learning. To help the child get back into the classroom, we work with families to create a plan of support, so their child doesn’t feel alone at school. This helps them get the student back to where they need to be academically and socially. It’s a partnership of Community Health, the schools and families. Despite some of these difficulties, children and families have shown immense resilience, motivation and continued progress towards personal goals which may include completion of school, improved relationships with families and peers, and entering the workforce.

