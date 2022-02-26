Interprofessional collaboration is key in improving the oral health of children. Oral conditions such as tooth decay have multiple causes that are heavily influenced by:
— Differences in a family’s socioeconomic status.
— Access to dental services.
— Knowledge about prevention methods.
— Dental-related beliefs and practices.
These factors can determine whether these families have dental issues and whether they can be treated in a timely manner. Untreated dental decay, especially among children, leads to pain and infection. It significantly affects a child’s ability to eat, sleep, talk and learn effectively. In fact, information from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey indicated almost half of the children (45.8%) aged 2- to 19-years-old in the U.S. had dental decay.
Improving access to dental care is paramount in reducing the prevalence of dental decay among children. One way this can be achieved is by establishing a dental home for the child making sure their first visit is completed by the time they turn 1 year old. This is an opportunity for interprofessional collaboration between primary care providers such as pediatricians, family nurse practitioners, physician assistants and pediatric dentists. For instance, primary care practitioners can screen children for dental conditions during their wellness visits and provide both prevention information and referrals to dental homes. This ensures these children receive the dental care needed. In addition to this, prenatal health professionals should work with oral health professionals to encourage pregnant women to seek oral health care. This improves the mothers’ dental-related knowledge by integrating oral health information in their prenatal classes. This positively affects the oral health of their children in the future. When everyone works together, the oral health of children is improved.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Safaa Ahmed, a pediatric dentist at the new Community Kids Dental in Rutland. For more information, visit www.chcrr.org/location/community-kids-dental-rutland or call (802) 772-4413.
