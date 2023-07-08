For the past 10 years, Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center, a nonprofit health workforce development organization, has sponsored paid internships for college students interested in medical, public, behavioral and community health careers. One of its primary goals is to provide students with rich and varied programmatic experiences in the health career field through their College Student Health Internship Program (CSHIP). Not only are students introduced to potential health career options, but they also acquire career competencies such as critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The students work with digital technology and learn about professionalism and ethics in the workplace. In some instances, these internships have made students aware of a new field of study for them to pursue.

One 2022 CSHIP intern noted, “The experience has increased my interest in getting involved in health policy and community-based interventions to improve health outcomes.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0