We are inundated with a lot of information right now regarding COVID-19, and it is appropriate to feel a little “burned out” from all of it. As a way of simplifying some of the information that is out there, we put together this fact or fiction article. We thought it might be of some help, especially as we move through these colder months and the holidays up ahead.
Fiction — Neck gaiters, bandanas and scarves are enough to protect me.
The CDC recommends face covers made of two to three layers of tightly woven fabric without large gaps, that cover both the nose and mouth.
Fact — It is important to continue to take care of my health and wellness during this time.
Make sure you have access to two weeks’ worth of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home for prolonged periods of time.
Emergency departments have infection prevention plans in place to protect you from getting COVID-19 if you need care for your medical condition. If you need emergency medical help, call 911.
Fiction — I am safe if I test negative for COVID-19.
A negative result means you were not infected at the time of testing. You may test negative if the sample was taken early in your infectious period and may still test positive later. You can still be exposed after testing and have the potential to infect others.
Fiction — I know my symptoms are seasonal allergies, not COVID-19.
COVID-19 and allergies share many of the same symptoms, and it might be difficult to tell the difference. Seasonal allergies do not usually cause shortness of breath or difficulty breathing unless you have an underlying respiratory condition such as asthma. You can have COVID-19 and seasonal allergy symptoms at this same time.
Fact — My personal information is confidential during contact tracing.
Discussions with the health department are confidential, just like with your health care provider. If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, your name will not be shared with your close contacts.
The health department will not ask you for money, Social Security numbers or financial information.
Fiction — Ultrasonic waves, high intensity UV radiation and LED blue light are equal to surface disinfectants.
The EPA only recommends the use of surface disinfectants against the virus that causes COVID-19. They do not routinely review safety and effectiveness of pesticidal devices such as UV light, LED light or ultrasonic devices.
The CDC is expected to produce guidance on the use of germicidal ultraviolet light as an alternative to surface disinfectants.
Fact — There is no evidence viruses, including COVID-19, can spread to people from the skin, fur or hair of pets.
We know that bacteria and fungi can be carried on fur and hair, but there is no evidence that viruses can spread from pet skin, fur or hair.
Similar to pets, it does not appear that COVID-19 is commonly transmitted by touching surfaces or objects.
It is still a good idea to practice good hand hygiene before and after interacting with pets.
Fact — The virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in feces.
The virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in feces. It is unknown whether the virus can spread from the infected feces to another person.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Trang Ho, BSN, RN, RN-BC, Infection Prevention COVID-19 Response Nurse, and Jody McIntosh, MSN, BS, RN, infection preventionist at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
