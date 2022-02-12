February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, an opportunity to raise awareness for the importance of oral health care for our children. Teaching brushing, flossing and healthy eating in encouraging ways can show children these are not chores but can, in fact, be fun.
During the summer 2018, I participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s College Healthcare Internship Program. I worked with an inspiring dental hygienist, Barbara Hodgkins, in a program providing free dental cleanings to children in rural Vermont child care centers. I helped with cleanings, led dental education lessons, demonstrated brushing on a plush toy dinosaur and handed out goodie bags.
I was disheartened by how many children weren’t signed up for this free program because I found it was often those children who needed care the most. I remember one child said to us, “My mommy doesn’t remind me to brush, so I don’t really do it.” Barb squeezed his hand and encouraged him, “Even if mommy doesn’t, I think you can remember all on your own.” That moment inspired me to pursue a career in dentistry.
In fall 2021, I worked in a pediatric dental office. Many children had traveled more than three hours for their appointment. Some were missing an entire day of school or already had missed school because of toothaches. The appointments were one hour, and there were children with multiple cavities, so we couldn’t complete the treatment during that time, and they would have to come back.
We can all help our children practice healthy dental habits. Encourage your dental professionals to give demonstrations on good oral hygiene in school. Support teachers in incorporating the importance of dental care into curriculum. Donate toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss to schools and community-based organizations that serve children and families. Volunteer yourself.
This past summer, I worked with Southern Vermont program to create dental health education videos for Vermont’s children, covering topics like proper brushing and flossing techniques, healthy eating, and cavity formation. Our goal is for these videos to be made available for use in every school and dental health care office across Vermont.
I decided I wanted to be a dentist largely because of these early experiences with pediatric dentistry. The more I learn, the better equipped I will be to influence policies that increase the number of children with access to appropriate dental care. I am very grateful to my Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center advisers for encouraging and guiding me. With their support, I was accepted to dental school and will begin my training in August 2022.
This week’s Health Talk article was written by Eve Pomazi, former intern in Southern Vermont Area Health Education’s (SVTAHEC) College Healthcare Internship Program (C-SHIP).
