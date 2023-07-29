Have diabetes? Don’t skip your eye exam. Diabetes may affect your eyes, but regular screenings help keep them healthier.

Annual eye exams are an important part of staying healthy, especially if you have diabetes. Even if you can see clearly, dilated-eye exams help detect conditions that may not cause symptoms but can result in serious damage to your vision if they go undetected.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0